This collaboration between a heritage bijouterie brand and a designer over jewellery is worth stacking for a minimalist look

As much as we admire the age-old charm of era-inspired bijouterie, we are equally drawn towards new contemporary trends. Melding the old with new design sensibilities, 125-year-old heritage jewellery brand Sangeeta Boochra has dropped its Charbagh collection in collaboration with Deme, a western wear clothing label by model designer Gabriella Demetriades. The collection is inspired by the royal aesthetics of Indo-Persian quadrilateral gardens blended with minimalist design sensibilities brought together by the two houses. It features an array of silver rings, earrings and necklaces including chokers and multi-layered long neckpieces studded with a statement stone at the centre.

The collection is fit for the new-age woman who prefers to combine art with modernity. “The idea for this collection was to step out of our comfort zones. This drop holds something for every silhouette out there. Gabriella brought a structured perspective that mirrored her work in apparel. This indeed laid the foundation for Charbagh that you can now see as a symbol of minimalistic extravagance from our houses,” Sangeeta tells us. Sharing with us about the design process, she says, “We have done earrings, necklaces, rings, and pendants with chains. All the work has been handcrafted by master artisans of Rajasthan combined with the Hyderabadi Dak Polki open setting. It renders a look of fine diamond jewellery but is cost-effective and affordable.”

Sangeeta believes that the drop marks a foray by the creative houses into a space where they can create for the unique, eclectic, ambitious and assertive women. Owing to this experimental streak, her creations have previously been spotted on Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Milind Soman and more. Another interesting aspect of her collection is bringing cultural motifs on jewellery. While Charbagh borrows from Indo-Persian cultural motifs, her past collections have drawn from South India’s temples, tribal imageries of Bodos tribe from Assam, feisty Bhils of Gujarat and vibrant Bhutias of Sikkim.

Rs.3,500 upwards. Available online and in-stores.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada