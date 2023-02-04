New launch: Designer Seema Gujral's spring collection, Elements, is a myriad of emotions

An essential part of something abstract, elements are also integral to completing a visual, or a thought process. And couturier Seema Gujral brand new, dynamic collection Elements features the trend of the season, a play on classic neutrals and a signature tone, ivory.

Seema Gujral's Elements

Inspired by a myriad of emotions, the joy of celebration, the anticipation of a new beginning, and a host of seasons, the palette is a homage to all of that and more. Hues are taken from summer, autumn and spring for a gentle burst of colours and with delicate tones of ivory that denote a sense of calm. With a sophisticated neutral palette and the glow of ivory silvers and gold, each ensemble has the signature finish of a Seema Gujral outfit.

Seema Gujral's Elements

The highlight of this eclectic collection is intricate thread embroidery along with Seema Gujral staple -- delicate pearls and sequins used for handcrafted embroideries. The collection includes elegant bundi sets, regal bandhgalas, open jackets and sherwanis paired with straight pants, jodhpur pants, and afghani salwars in the menswear showcase. Within menswear, the endeavour is to showcase pieces that are high on wearability factor along with statement embroideries that stand out.

Seema Gujral's Elements

For women, the silhouettes remain classic with a deep sense of femininity. Some of the skirts feature exaggerated flare, tasselled blouses and heavily embroidered dupattas that complete each ensemble. ‘Elements’ is a collection that denotes the beginning of a new year, a new season and a new reason to celebrate.

Price on request. On seemagujral.com