The Peacock Saga celebrates beauty and elegance of the peacock

Three years ago, a visit to Jaipur and a sight of peacocks against the backdrop of the setting sun painted a picture that needed a bigger canvas, thought Anupam Karmakar, creative head of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, who is also an artist. Cut to a year ago, and he actually conceptualised the Peacock Saga, the recent collection by the brand that has just been launched in the city.

“That visual of peacocks was magical! It has stayed in my mind ever since. The colour, the light, the shades — everything was so spectacular! And that is exactly what I wanted to create — a collection dominated by the beauty of peacock,” Anupam says.

Also read: Aulerth & JJ Valaya's new jewellery edit has a nomadic vocab

Every piece of jewellery in this all-new imperial mesmerising collection brings to life the magnificent peacock in all its glory. It is crafted using three different kinds of enameling — plique-a-jour technique, translucent enamel to show feathers and opaque enamel for the body — creating elaborate and intricate designs. The collection is a celebration of the beauty and elegance of the peacock, and its intricate and colourful designs are a reflection of the bird’s natural splendor. “I visualised the Peacock Saga as a piece of art, a painting to be owned by people,” adds Anupam about the collection that features an array of precious stones, coloured gemstones, including diamonds, set in 18k rose gold. The uniqueness of the collection is the use of the specially curated flora and fauna and the use of culet top setting of diamonds in the products.

Also read: Warmly Chic: Check out SAND’s new collection

The collection includes earr-ings, necklaces, pendants, mogappus, rings, bracelets, bangles, shoulder dusters, earcuffs, eartops, maang tikas and armlets. There is also a bridal set comprising of necklace, armlet, ring, bangles and earrings — with each piece promising finesse and elegance that a woman expects, and can be worn across all seasons.

Rs 30,000 onwards.

Available in store and online.

rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain