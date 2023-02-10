Brick by Brick sets new athleisure trends with their latest collection

It’s the trend of wearing athletic clothing, such as yoga pants, leggings and t-shirts, to work and on casual occasions is a well-accepted norm now. It all started with the yoga craze, which many people have taken part in and as the yoga trend grew, so did the demand for athletic clothing. If you too are a fan of athleisure, Brick by Brick's latest collection will surely impress you.

Their comfortable warm-up shorts will be a great addition to your wardrobe. With an adjustable length, a relaxed fit, and an elasticated waistband, these shorts are not just functional but lightweight at the same time. Also, their flared Yoga Pants are not only comfortable but stylish and trendy and you can dress them up or down.

Athleisure in 2023 is all about mixing and matching different styles together and this trend is becoming increasingly popular on social media. To get the look correctly, try mixing sweet and elegant elements with edgier pieces. One great way to add a personal touch to your athleisure style is by incorporating different patterns into your clothing.

Price on request. On brbk.in