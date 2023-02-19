Saundh India launches its latest store in Hyderabad with a new vibrant Spring edit

Surat-based label Saundh India has for long tickled our hearts with their earthy everyday wear. Their ensembles capture the beauty of nature with traditions combined with global design sensibilities. The ready-to-wear label has just opened its latest store at Banjara Hills. It houses its new collection that symbolises an eclectic mix of vintage heritage and contemporary styles.

Sakshi Sinha, chief designer at the label tells us, “Since we have opened in the peak spring season, visitors can expect a collection of soft yet vivacious colours — greens and ochre prints, pants and co-ords in sea blues with a spark of serene white and more are there. We also have a forthcoming collection for summers that will have easy breezy ethnic wear for lighter occasions. From frilled dresses, jumpsuits, floral skirts to saris — they are perfect for summer soirée, resort travel and sundowners.”

The Hyderabad store has been designed keeping in mind the label’s penchant for being rooted and yet global. The arches and structure resonate with the city’s architecture, but the store layout is executed with a minimalistic approach in terms of lighting, straight-fit matte gold fixture racks, hassle-free cash counters and minimal seating. A touch of nature is added with some fresh Strelitzia Nicolai planters for visual relief.

We asked Sakshi why they thought of launching in Hyderabad, “The city is one of the most celebrated destinations as a meeting point for culture and fashion. Our modern retro-styled silhouettes will suit the city’s fashion sensibilities.” She adds, “A nucleus of weaves, Hyderabad appreciates Pochampally and woven Ikkat saris. They’re age-old weaves and are a mark of richness in crafts and culture. Moreover, Ikkat weave has been one of the central inspirations seen in our past edits, since inception.” That made it natural for the label to have a fashionable presence here.

