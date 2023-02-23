Stack everyday luxury wear with AMPM’s latest Spring-Summer collection ‘Bagh’

The collection is a reminder to nurture our inner selves with care and compassion

In times when minimalism and comfort define the existing fashion scene, everyday wear label AMPM has thrived on both. The label founded by ace designers Ankur and Priyanka Modi did an introspection last year when it completed two glorious decades and thought to come back to its roots -- promising everyday luxury wear instead of branching into couture or semi-formals. Its last collection Ehsaas personifies that reflection to look inwards to the brand’s design core.

This time, the makers have dropped their Spring-Summer'23 collection called Bagh which is inspired by the microcosm of a garden. The collection has been launched at a suitable time when breezy weather sings spring’s medleys in exuberant shades. The collection is a reminder to nurture our inner selves with care and compassion.

It has a slew of free-flowing ensembles like kaftan sets accessorised with sleek leather belts, monochrome A-line dresses, co-ord sets of shirts with dhoti pants, abstract art-inspired two-toned cape sets, tunics, Anarkali sets and more. They are adorned with motifs of flora and fauna such as lotus leaves, mystical geometric lines, birds and more.

The ensembles are dipped in botanical shades of burgundy, olive, black, taupe, tea green, ivory, old blue and more. Much like the brand’s past edits, this collection too uses lightweight and luxe fabrics like silk, organza, and cotton poplin for tops. They are paired with relaxed bottoms and finely stitched jackets that are embellished with intricate embroidery and rich surface textures.

The collection also has an eclectic range of handbags starting from totes, bucket bags and slings to evening clutches decorated with Bidriware and Persian arts-inspired motifs. For those who wish to keep it minimal with accessories, the Bagh collection offers sleek belts with enamel details that accentuate the effortlessly chic look. If you have a foot fetish, take a look at their open-toed slip-ons crafted with faux feathers and featuring laser-cut details for your everyday style.

Rs. 9,000 upwards. Available online.

