Designer Mithi Kalra's occasionwear edit, Rajkumari, has all the regal elements

Known for making beautiful Indo-Western and ethnic outfits in dewy colours and soothing prints, Delhi-based couturier Mithi Kalra’s new occasion-wear range, Rajkumari, boasts of dresses and lehengas in light and breezy pastels bidding adieu to the dark winter hues. “We have some contemporary, trendy designs since modern brides are discovering varied, edgy yet new colours for their wedding functions. Our range of lehengas and drape saris is light and comfortable and we have added some fresh elements to the collection in terms of floral motifs embellished with cutdana, thread, zari, sequins, and stonework,” elaborates Mithi, whose muse for this collection is anyone who loves comfortable, soft and enchanting attires.

With easy, minimal and flowy drapes and silhouettes being the inspiration behind the collection, the exquisite range of lehengas and drape saris can be worn on any occasion. “Bridal fashion is increasingly incorporating the heirloom Indian craft traditions and apart from pink tones, the brides are choosing from shades of ivory, golden, blush pink, pale pink, powder blue, peach and even lavender. The pastel bridal fashion is here to stay and we shall continue to see a lot of brides brimming with joy while donning this look,” adds Mithi.

When it comes to resort wear, Mithi feels georgette and printed fabrics will spell the trends and advises to include a statement blouse, drape sari, a red Banarasi sari, and some breezy maxi dresses among summer wardrobe staples. The couturier feels that the bridal fashion scene is fast moving towards sustainability which signifies wearability, durability, and the use of sustainable materials. Talking about her label’s progress over years, she observes, “We started our first collection that was an amalgamation of Disney princess and Madhubani paintings. And then we introduced the Moon Light collection inspired by the magic of the moon and the stars. From heavy lehengas to subtle ones, to drape saris to resort-wear dresses and even co-ord sets, we have been focusing on them all”.

That aside, her label has always been introducing sustainable collections from time to time. “For us, Fashion is an expression of deep-rooted culture, ethnicity, and sustainability. We believe in keeping a good mix of affordable and aspirational styles. In our previous collections, we used organic cotton that is produced without using chemicals, pesticides, or synthetic substances and takes as little as 1-5 months to completely biodegrade,” she adds.

Keeping in mind the need for resilient fabrics that are harmless and long-lasting, Mithi has taken the initiative to bring forth the craftsmanship of Kutch in a very modern manner for the young generation in her upcoming collections. “We previously did that too and it was widely appreciated by our patrons. We have used age-old embroidery techniques and tried to present the beautiful motifs with a modern touch for the millennials,” signs of Mithi.

Price on request. Available on mithikalra.com.