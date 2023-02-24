Fallon Studio's summer-festive collection Sukhada celebrates colours of joy

Couturier Shruti Kaushik's slow fashion label Fallon Studio, known for its designs inspired by natural elements, has come up with its summer-festive edit Sukhada, a flamboyant collection of hand-painted artisanal saris in organza.

The new festive collection Sukhada expresses a feeling of joy with a unique sense of evolution that complements every mood, be it a celebration or a casual party. It’s intended to empower the inner goddess in you through detailed hand-painted designs.

"The patterns are inspired by flowers engulfed on imported pure silk organza and the collection is diverse and bold at the same time. You will see a dark orange rust sari with ink-black iris flowers, and a crimson yellow sari with metallic gold hellebore flowers; both poles apart but a rare craft. The idea was to design saris that would complement any possible event there might be," says Shruti.

Shruti tells us that this year is all about pastels with the Bollywood brides setting the tone with their style statements. "Although it might appear like a continuation of last year’s headliner styles, pastels are still to rule but with an experiential twist. Colours, like dull rose, peach pink, and brown beige are all set to make a strong comeback again, especially within the bridal and bridesmaid circle. Floral and nature-based hand-painted designs are going to rule the majority of choices," she adds.

Shruti sees a lot of hand-painted lehengas, saris, double dupattas, and dramatic trails stealing the show at wedding parties this year. "Summer is the time for experiments and explorations. I strongly feel, after an erratic winter in India, relaxed jeans, oversized shirts, belts, versatile knitwear, and breezy dresses that focus more on design and comfort elements, are going to claim the main stage of summer essentials," she observes.

For bridesmaids, she highly recommends saris, especially hand-painted ones, to exude royal vibes. She advises pairing them with pink-beige heels, and a pearl necklace.

"Indian weddings over the years have been usually pictured with a lot of bling, and glamour. But this has changed over the years with girls exploring non-traditional options. Red colour, though iconic, is no longer the first choice for many. In the last 5 years, brides have been experimental about their choices, which is a good sign. Pastels are undoubtedly the first choice, as they are elegant and effortless," she says further.

In her upcoming collection, Orphic, Shruti aims at presenting more silhouettes and colours for the badass boss women out there. It will be a refreshing take on pastels and concentrates more on the colour element of pieces. The range will have dresses, kurtas, and saris as well, and will be released in parts.

Price on request. Available online.

