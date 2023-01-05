Isharya’s latest jewellery collection Poppin prompts an irresistible crush on candies!

If the last two years have been beginning on a lull note, in 2023, the zest for life is candidly defined by maximalism. Labels that can invoke a renewed spirit with their launches are finding a place in our bijou boxes and closets and celebrity jewellery brand Isharya is one of them. The Indian-inspired international jewellery label — a brainchild of sisters Gauri and Radhika Tandon — has come up with its new bedazzling jewellery edit titled Poppin’ that elicits the joy of accessorising loud — read sparkles, colours and over-sized jewels.

Candy crush jewels

Gauri, co-founder of Isharya tells us about the idea, “We melded some of the most-loved classics with candy bright colours and designs. The result is a line-up of jewels that exude confidence, colour, and maximalism. The collection’s name takes its inspiration from the fruitflavoured assorted candy that instantly instills a sense of joy and nostalgia.” The collection is quite different from their signature style of creating sleek and elegant trinkets which have been previously spotted on megastars like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore and Eva Longoria Parker as well as Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and more.

Gauri tells us more about what makes the collection unique, “Poppin’ is an outlet for opulence and self-expression. It embodies a cheerful spirit where jewels are loud, proud, bright, and bold. From rani pink that will remind you of bougainvillaea trees to zesty parakeets and aqua, this collection is an ode to welcoming back glamour into your lives. These vivacious hues come to life with a fusion of icy CZ crystals, our polki-cut mirrors and signature colour plating.”

We also ask her to share some tips for keeping the lustre of artificial jewellery intact. “Storing them in the original packing is the best bet to keep artificial jewellery safe. Don’t forget to remove your jewels before going for a shower and avoid stepping out with them in the rain,” she tells us. Before signing off, Gauri predicts some trends that are going to top the charts this year. “Bright or dopamine-charged colours are one of the biggest jewellery trends of the year. Think about accessorising in happy hues. Supersized jewels will blow up — the bigger, the better. Other than this, love for pearls will remain strong.”

Rs.6,500 upwards. Available online.