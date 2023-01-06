Boho Trunk India's winter jackets in natural fabrics are just what you might need this winter

Nature is the best source of inspiration for Akashlina Banerjee, a self-taught designer who's been running the label Boho Trunk India for the past 8 years from the quaint cafe outlet Boho Trunk Cafe and Store off Prince Anwar Shah Road. "I like to create things that are sustainable, affordable, comfortable and of course fashionable. Hence all my Indo-ethnic and fusion outfits are made out of pure cotton, linen, khadi and mul fabrics that are suitable for the Indian weather," says Akashlina.

Boho Trunk India's Apidha edit

Her latest winter collection called Apidha also bears her individual stamp and stands out for its simple yet quirky silhouettes. It is a series of short and long jackets in different designs like ikkat, block print, stripes and monochromes. "These jackets can be paired with jeans and t-shirts. Also, they can be the perfect attire for winter parties if paired with nice short dresses. Similarly, these jackets can be paired with long gowns or saris as well. Our long khadi or silk jackets and waistcoats, cowl neck cotton dresses and hoodie dresses are the best sellers this winter. I think the cotton cowl neck and cotton hoodies will be game changers," says Akashlina.

The outfits can be matched with some stylish winter accessories such as boots, converses, cane slings or faded leather bags, wooden belts and beaded jewellery, especially neckpieces and feathered headgear, feels the couturier.

"Any winter wardrobe is incomplete without a pair of colourful jackets -- one in cotton and one in leather. You should also have some bandanas, a long warm black dress and a colourful silk stole. A long casual hoodie or a cowl-neck indigo dress will definitely add a difference to your looks," she adds.

As a fashion designer and a conscious human being, Akashlina feels it's her responsibility to create awareness about sustainability and hence she is all for affordable fashion created with eco-friendly raw materials and techniques that aid the conscious living. "People are getting so conscious about sustainable fashion that they are even looking out for party wear options in cotton," she observes.

For summer, Akashlina is launching a brand new men's clothing line besides some interesting prints and a floral series. It will be light, colourful, everyday wear edit.

