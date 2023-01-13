KaleNele welcomes 2023 with a collection of Ilkal silk sarees

For ten years now, KaleNele, a design studio and art store in Bengaluru has been on a mission to revive Karnataka’s handlooms, embroideries and other handicrafts. Now, the brand is all set to launch a collection of Ilkal sarees to mark the beginning of 2023.

The new range of handloom silk sarees comprises three variants — Lightweight Ilkal Reimagined Sarees, Ilkal Reimagined Sarees and Ilkal Reimagined Double Pallu Sarees. We speak to one of the founders, Janhavi Kulkarni, to learn more about the new collection and other projects the label has in the pipeline for 2023.

Traditionally known as garbh reshme sarees, the reimagined cotton silk Ilkal sarees featuring traditional motifs, silk borders and silk pallus is what they are focussing on this season. “In addition to our website and store, we also launched the collection at the Craft Council of Telangana’s flagship show, Aakruthi Vastra, on January 10,” she shares.

Unlike the Benarsi or Kanchipuram silk sarees, the Ilkal silk sarees are usually of medium weight. This year, KaleNele has introduced a reimagined version of lightweight Ilkal sarees, which are not only easy to wear and drape but also versatile enough to complement both a tank top and a traditional blouse. Elaborating on the same, she says, “We simply reduced the weight of the sarees by reducing the ply of silk we use in the warp and weft while weaving the saree.” The Double Pallu Sarees are crafted with multiple forms of the traditional design to create the double pallu effect.

Using mulberry silk, the label is crafting value-added products in various tones, shades and handlooms. Talking about the colour palette used to make these sarees, she reveals, “Earlier, the fabrics were dipped in water that was minerally rich due to its geographical location and that helped the artisans achieve vibrant jewel tones.” With the help of karigars and natural dyeing, the brand has reinterpreted those jewel tones. The collection is also available in several pastel shades.

Through KaleNele, Janhavi’s aim was to popularise the regional craft and increase its wearability. She felt the best way to do it was by giving a contemporary touch to the handlooms of northern Karnataka. When asked about the projects the brand has in the pipeline for the year, she says, “These days, people do not wear sarees as much as before, so we are working on launching dupattas, stoles, and other pieces of clothing that can be used more frequently.” Soon, the brand will also introduce a collection of fabric jewellery to match the Ilkal sarees.



Rs 3,950 upwards. At Indiranagar

