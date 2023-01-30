Label Gargee Designer’s Ravi Gupta sets the tone right for men’s ethnic fashion this year

Whether it is Lucknowi Chikankari work, indo-western garb, or beautiful traditional designs, ethnic fashion pieces for men are always a great way to make a unique fashion statement since they are timeless, versatile, and opulent.

Now, almost every ethnic style has proven to be so flexible and adaptive that it has shifted alongside our fashion interests while also managing to stay in style over time. Hence, some of the following ethnic wardrobe essentials suggested by renowned menswear label Gargee Designer’s Ravi Gupta will help you make a stronger fashion statement:

Go for embroidered sets

There's nothing more artful than a set that is expertly embroidered sets, with attention to detail and a great deal of skill. Whether it's Lucknow embroidery, sequin-adorned clothing, or intricate thread work, embroidery is increasingly getting significant in contemporary fashion

Prints or patterns all the way

Prints and patterns have always been a pivotal part of ethnic fashion. From the intricate designs of paisley, alluring tie and dye to subtle contemporary floral patterns, patterns are an essential part of ethnic garb. Whether it's a heavily-embroidered sherwani, or a kurta with subtle print patterns, ethnic prints and patterns not only bring visual appeal but also a reflection of the wearer’s style and individual taste.

Indo-western statement

Indo-westerns are nowadays so artfully created that they have completely transformed ethnic fashion by seamlessly blending traditional Indian silhouettes with modern western styles. Such attire has become highly fashionable and increasingly popular, as it's a refreshingly new way to flaunt Indian culture while simultaneously creating a contemporary look. Whether they are casual kurta pants, Bundi sets, or jackets with a kurta underneath, Indo-westerns are versatile and perfect for a variety of occasions, from weddings to causal meets.

Colourful wardrobe

The emergence of pastel and subtle colours is changing the way ethnic apparel is perceived and worn. Vibrant colours like sunshine yellow, hot pink, and pantone are very much in style, yet the addition of subtle colours makes menswear more attractive.