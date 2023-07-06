Reimagining luxury with purpose

The earthy everyday wear fashion label Saundh has captured our imagination with ensembles which are Indian at heart and yet have global design appeal. The ready-to-wear label who debuted in the city with a flagship store at Banjara Hills a few months ago and second store in Nexus Hyderabad Mall a few days back has come with their latest Spring Summer 2023 offering titled There She Goes. The collection is an ode to an amalgamation of art and nature.

Talking more about the collection, Sarabjeet Saluja, Founder, Saundh, says, “It is an imagination of the radical act of hope, the one true luxury in life, inspired by the most sugared memories of summer. There She Goes explores a range of styles and silhouettes that Saundh had not dipped its toes into yet. With There She Goes, we’ve given a lot more leeway to our contemporary design sensibilities to shine through. Although the silhouettes remain classic, Saundh’s SS23 collection features reformed prints and a play of patterns and fresh colours to bring forward the most fun moments from nostalgic memories of summer.”

Elaborating about what inspired him to venture into the fashion industry, Sarabjeet says, “With vast experience in B2B fabric manufacturing background, I wanted to create an offering that will provide value at large and jump into a world of storytelling in context of a brand and the retail industry. Knowing the true value of craftsmanship, my mission was to make luxury affordable while not compromising on quality.” Sarabjeet is extremely optimistic about Saundh’s presence in Hyderabad. “I’m confident that Saundh’s sensibilities connect South Indian customers very well. Saundh offers muted colours and just enough bling on our garments required to appeal to this customer segment. We are also launching two new stores in Chennai and looking forward with strong hope to branch out further in the South.”

According to Sarabjeet, Saundh reimagines luxury with purpose through the choices they make and the actions they take. “Saundh is rooted, evocative, and a feeling of luxury that enthrals the senses. With print stores that shape our artistic heritage, our designs will continue to be a metaphorical reminder of the subtleties of nature that evoke a rawness and authenticity, making the label stand out from the rest,”he says.

Hyper-feminine, sheer styles will reign supreme this summer along with uber-relaxed fits and comfort-first silhouettes. Pops of vibrant fluorescent shades and bold florals will satisfy current summer cravings, says Sarabjeet when asked about the latest trend in the fashion industry with a concluding note on his plans ahead, “I want to be limitless with a large risk appetite, and to jump into every category one at a time to transform into a truly global everyday luxury brand,” he signs off.