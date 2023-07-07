Check out Anushree Malhotra's colourful monsoon drop

Couturier Anushree Malhotra's just-launched summer-monsoon collection is an eclectic line-up of quirky, sustainable pieces in vivid hues. Beautiful and lightweight, the ensembles can be the perfect choice for any time of the day or any occasion. We shoot four looks from the edit with singer Poushali as Anushree takes us through her latest creations.

A cotton handloom sari with hand-block print details

What's the idea behind this collection.

This summer-monsoon collection is especially dominated by soothing pastel shades like yellow and lemon yellow, intricate floral prints and floral embroidery.

The cuts are flowy and I have used very comfortable fabrics including cotton and linen that are handwoven, natural and breathable.

The idea behind the collection is to stay happy and not to bother much about this extreme heat and humidity wherever you go during this summer, be it a party, a movie or a brunch. The outfits in this collection are so joyful that they will bring a smile to your face even in this heat and humidity.

How different is this collection from your other collections?

Unlike my other collections which mostly involve a lot of exquisite hand embroidery, for this collection, I have used mostly pastel shades and block prints and minimal embroidery.

A khadi dual colour dress with kantha hand embroidery and scalloped neckline and hemline

What are the monsoon and summer party and casual wardrobe essentials?

This season it's all about minimal statement jewellery with comfortable clothing complementing the look. The makeup should be minimal and gloss-free. During summer, always try to wear dresses which are breathable and natural since the skin needs to breathe.

How can one accessorise ethnic or fusion look without overdoing it?

The first rule is to choose a single statement piece. When it comes to accessorizing an ethnic or fusion look, less is usually always more. Try to pick one statement piece, such as a pair of large earrings or a chunky necklace or choker, and let that be the focal point of the look.

Incorporate dainty accessories such as a bracelet, a scarf, or a belt to complete the look. Keep it neutral by sticking to neutral tones such as white, beige, black, and brown when it comes to accessorizing so that your outfit doesn’t look too over-the-top. Investing in quality pieces will help you create a classic and timeless look and the accessories can be worn for many years to come.

Can you advise on how to choose the right silhouettes according to body type?

If you have an hourglass figure, you should focus on highlighting your curves. Wear clothes that accentuate your waist, such as fitted dresses or tops with a high-waist bottom.

A pear-shaped female should try to balance out the upper and lower halves of her body and avoid tight skirts or pants. Wear something that cinches at the waist and try wearing layered tops and jackets with wider-leg pants.

The apple-shaped woman can choose clothing that creates curves by cinching at the waist and embracing her shape. Look for pieces with an empire waistline and flared skirts.

Women with rectangular body types should embrace their long frames. Aim for clothing that enhances your curves, such as wrap dresses and tops with interesting necklines. Prints or patterns can also give the illusion of curves.

A white cotton flowy long dress with Mandarin collar

Your upcoming collection?

Currently, I am working on the festive season collection centring around the Durga Puja. I am developing new fabrics by incorporating various interesting techniques like transfer work, bandhej and applique.

Available at 24/A Old Ballygunge Second Lane. On anushreemalhotra.com.

Summer fashion fiesta

An Indian folk singer, Pousali Banerjee holds a Guinness Book of World Record for singing uninterruptedly for 29 hours. A participant in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2016-17, Pousali shot to limelight after performing Pindare Polasher Bon along with singer Shilajit Mazumder. Her solo albums and singles representing different folk genres are very popular in both sides of Bengal and her recent track Fullora for the superhit film Fatafati is busting charts. This mellifluous artiste agreed to be the model for Anushree’s beautiful creations and shared her fashion choices with Indulge.

Tell us about your summer and monsoon fashion choices?

I must say that sari is my all-time favourite comfort clothing. For summer, I love to wear a lot of cotton, linen and khadi handwoven saris for all casual occasions and outings. Lemon yellow is my favourite shade for summer clothing. For monsoon, I prefer one-piece flowy knee length dresses, preferably made of chiffon or any soft and easy-to-handle fabric. Various shades of green such as tea green, grass green, seafoam green are the colours I enjoy wearing during monsoon.

What's your favourite wedding look for summer?

Lightweight, simple yet elegant tussar sari, meenakari Banarasi, Korial banarasi and woven one-tone Banarasi are my all-time favourite ensembles for weddings. I like to have a lot of drama in my blouses, and love them in interesting cuts and silhouettes like an off-shoulder blouse or boat neck one to pair with my Banarasis for a different and unique wedding look.

A double layered khadi dress with hand block print and hand-painted Kalamkari yoke

How do you love accessorizing your looks?

If it’s a wedding, I love to wear diamond jewellery. Diamond neckpieces are my favourite to for any wedding look. I also love taking an ethnic hand bag to complete the look. For other occasions, I like to wear handmade jewellery. I am a student of Visva Bharati’s Sangeet Bhaban, and the accessories made by the people of Santiniketan, with organic and natural materials like seeds of Mahua, and Nag Kesar are my all-time favourite. I also love carrying accessories made from jute and different grass stems to match any other occasional outfit.

What kind of makeup and hairdos do you prefer?

For parties, I like to add a bit of drama to my hairdo, with perhaps a messy hair look, or curls with nude makeup. But for weddings, I opt for heavy eye and lip makeup, and may be a hand bun.

Summer and monsoon wardrobe essentials?

For summer lots and lots of cotton, khadi and linen dresses, even saris and for monsoon, dresses made of chiffon, organza or other materials that can survive rain damages.

What're your upcoming projects?

I have already started a programme called Harano Maatir Taane, where I try to rejuvenate almost extinct folk songs and trace their history in a very easy contemporary way. A music album on Tagore's songs is also under discussion besides another big that thing might happen.

CREDITS: Pictures: Supratim Chatterjee / Makeup: Samitabha Deb / Hair: Bithi Roy