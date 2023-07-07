CHITRAS' Sun Feast has fun-to-wear pieces

EnsebWhether it’s summer or winter, the casual wardrobe of any fashion-conscious individual residing in Kolkata is more or less the same — comprising beautiful pieces in cotton, khadi, linen and silk. As an ode to this typical humid and hot weather, CHITRAS, a homegrown brand by mother-daughter duo Chaitali Mondal Pramanik and Poulami Pramanik, has come up with their new edit Sun Feast.

A quirky printed cotton unisex shirt

A staple wardrobe collection, Sun Feast is specifically designed to break the mundane sphere of ‘what to wear’ questions, Poulami tells us. “We try to cut down the mindless shopping spree and incorporate outfits that might be worn to parties or meetings, by just tweaking the style. We have upcycled kalamkari saris, soft printed kaftans, unisex shirts with quirky prints and co-ord sets besides maximal printed half-jumpsuits and some indigenous cotton mul drapes crafted by the artisans in breathable indigenous cotton,” she says.

The quirky and tropical prints of the outfits are sure to add a dash of colour to your mundane daily routine. Inspired by the need for comfortable, sustainable pieces, which are a little out-of-the-box, the collection aims at reminding us of our childhood summer clothing without burning a hole in the pocket. The range has pastel and toned-down, muted colours, and one can find cartoons and quirky prints, kalamkari to indigo prSints, gamchhas to khadis, apt for all occasions in all seasons.

“The concept of sustainable fashion for many of us is still unclear and usually denotes a heavy price tag. Our idea is to break the notion that one has to shell out a lot of money to create and maintain a sustainable wardrobe. Our budget-friendly pieces can be reused and worn many times over, in many ways and styles possible, that too across the year,” stresses Chaitali.

A quirky printed noodle strap summer dress

“For the Kolkata weather, I prefer breathable cotton fabrics over anything else for their easybreezy, comfortable yet stylish looks. That was precisely my idea behind this whole collection too,” says Poulami, who is busy planning for their gala festive edit. With a little tweak in the styles and accessories the separates can be worn for café hopping with friends, office meetings, family dinners and parties. Depending on the occasions, you can simply pair them with some junk jewellery to create a boho chic look, or tiny pendants and elegant studs for the forever classic look and let the clothes do the rest of the talking.

Rs 700 onwards. Instagram: @chitras.saaj

CREDITS: Photos- Subhamay Mondal, Sanjeev Basu | In frame- Shreetama Ghoshal, Souptik Roy, Poulami | Location- Cafe Hulabila, Travelistan