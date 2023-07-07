Fashion designer Ridhi Mehra’s new edit Mayflower brings water colour artistry on pret wear 

Within the realm of designer Ridhi Mehra’s creative genius, artistry bursts forth in an exuberant display of visual splendour. This season, she brings her brand new Prêt 2023 collection, Mayflower that blooms with the vibrant essence of watercolour replicas of florals on prints. Like the strokes of a painter’s brush, the colourful prints cast a spell of bliss and breeze upon all who behold them.

From Mayflower

The collection unveils a captivating array of chic transitional pieces. A flared short kurta paired with pants gracefully accentuates the feminine form. A boota-printed kurta, harmoniously paired with tulip pants, exude an air of sophistication while a multicoloured peplum top captures elegance. The edit also has trendy bustier pants set, accompanied by a flowing cape and adorned with a graceful tie-up belt and anchor detailed shirts for glamorous looks.

Boota print

The edit not only brings artistic prints to the fore but is also a celebration of exquisite fabrics like silk and chanderi, known for their natural lustre. Telling us about the inspiration, the Delhi-based designer shares, “Since this is a prét collection, we have avoided embroidery. We intended to bring a breezy ready-to-wear collection perfect for the season, dipped in a rich array of colours — from soft ivory and dusty pink shades to vibrant fuchsia, intense blacks, reds, and greens. We’ve reimagined the design approach with kurtas and co-ord sets to make them strikingly effortless.”

Shirt set

The edit is a humble take on ready-to-wear luxury. It is bold, captivating and beguiling all at once. The designer shares that it’s the prints that make this collection unique. “We’ve recreated hand-painted replicas of different flowers that portray a running water colour appeal. This is the first time we have come up with an artistic collection like this.” Spilling some prêt wear trends for this year, the designer says, “We’re looking at kurta sets and co-ords taking the centre stage.”

Rs. 19,800. Available online and in store.

