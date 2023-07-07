Hyderabadi designer Geethika Kanumilli drops her occasion wear edit Wilderness

It's no wonder why Geethika Kanumilli’s ensembles make a woman feel like poetry in motion. Her cascading tulle lehengas are an insignia of ethereal waterfalls of opulence. Delicate sequins on a sheer sari adorn the wearer with celestial allure. And behold the cutting-edge fishtail cocktail dresses that evoke a nocturnal reverie, their sleek lines and daring silhouettes inviting one to lose oneself in a captivating fantasy.

The designer’s signature dreamy pastel hues whisk the beholder away into a state of romance, where emotions intertwine like delicate tendrils of blooming flowers. Capturing such a delicate kaleidoscope of sensations, the city-based designer has just dropped her Wilderness collection that celebrates the intricate tapestry of feelings intertwining with the world around us.

Telling us about the inspiration, the NIFT Hyderabad graduate shares, “The new edit has designs that encapsulate the essence of timeless sentiments. Through the interplay of organic shapes, fluid fabrics and avant-garde designs, we have crafted a template that resonates deeply, over touch and texture. With a keen mastery of fabric manipulation, an exploration of diverse materials, and a profound appreciation for nature’s resplendent allure, we have breathed life into symbolic representations and spontaneous expressions. As a result, the pieces embody tangible works of art.”

The edit is a treasure trove of 60 meticulously handcrafted couture pieces suited for celebrations and momentous occasions. One cannot help but be enthralled by the ivory lehenga, where a halter neck top adorns the regal ensemble, exuding a sense of refined elegance. The fishtail lehenga, accompanied by a strapless bodice, epitomises modern sophistication. And behold the pale pink gown, its ethereal beauty enhanced by exquisite 3-D embroidery, transforming the wearer into a living work of art. For those seeking a touch of shimmer and sparkle, the collection offers resplendent options, such as a bling-on lehenga with sequin work.

Yet, this collection goes beyond ornate glamour, offering comfort wear too like a multi-coloured floral printed cropped top with pants and bodycon dresses. The new edit shows the designer’s urge to redefine her brand’s style vocabulary which has mostly rested on quintessential Indian wear. “We wanted to redefine our style which I’ve been thinking about for a while now. But thanks to the varied clientele, there’s a lot of acceptance of new styles,” Geethika tells us, adding, “This is why instead of regular anarkalis for smaller events, we have brought a lot of new kurta sets and dresses which are versatile and can go well with multiple outfits.”

