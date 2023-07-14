Pink Fort’s new collection Folklore is an ode to folk legacy

Unique floral and geometric motifs, derived from elements of nature like sun rays and flowers, dipped in unique colour combinations, the newest collection by Pink Fort called Folklore stands true to its name. Fun and energising, Folklore is an ode to the generational folk arts being carried as legacy. “It is inspired by Egyptian and Indian folk art, and we have reinterpreted them in a modern way to create new motifs. These motifs, especially with the fresh colour palette we have used, give the collection a unique, fresh and summery feel,” says Latika Kapoor, head of styling, Pink Fort.

The brand that aims to re-imagine traditional Indian clothing for the women of today always ensures to create a new way of blending ‘traditional’ with ‘modern’. “Most of our previous collections have taken modern designs and prints, and rendered them in a traditional and Indian style. With Folklore, our source of inspiration goes more global, while also delving deeper into cultural roots,” Latika tells us.

A renowned fashion brand that is known for its innovative designs and cultural inspirations, its newest collection is inspired by the rich tapestry of traditional costumes and ethnic attire from diverse cultures around the world, with an aim to honour cultural heritage while offering a contemporary and stylish interpretation.

The Folklore collection captures the essence and beauty of traditional clothing, incorporating vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and exquisite craftsmanship. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to pay homage to the cultural traditions and stories that have been passed down through generations. The collection showcases the global influence of folklore, providing fashion enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to embrace their individuality and express their connection to different cultures. “We believe in the power of fashion to transcend boundaries and celebrate diversity. Our Folklore collection is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of communities worldwide. Through our designs, we aim to create a bridge between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion, allowing individuals to explore and embrace the beauty of different cultures,” she says.

Taking us through the colour palette used in this edit, Latika shares that it comprises colours that have universally been a part of Indian attire and suit Indian skin tones. “We have picked very fresh shades of pink, blue, teal, white and green, and when mixed with folk art inspired motifs, give a new life to the prints,” she says.

The fabrics used for Folklore is a mix of cotton cambric and cotton poplin, and the silhouettes one can look forward to include a whole range of categories — tops, dresses, kurtas, kurta sets and everyone’s favourite, co-ords. With their modern cuts, they are suitable for daily wear, as well as for travel.

“The initial response to this collection has been phenomenal, signifying a huge appetite of our customers wanting designs inspired from different cultures in Indian silhouettes,” Latika says, adding, “We will definitely be bringing more such collections in the future. Given Rakhi is just around the corner, our shift is now gearing towards festive collections, and we will be launching a wide range of fresh collections for all events and festivals this season.”

Rs 1,895 onwards.



