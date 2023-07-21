Geisha Designs' new collection takes inspiration from Siamese fighting fish

Drawing inspiration from elements in the outer world including nature, colours, water, hues, and others, and converting them into wearable art definitely has a profound impact on many. Fashion brand Geisha Designs has launched a new collection Aurora that showcases a wonderful symphony of beauty and power.

The brand creates classic, heritage and timeless outfits featuring a brilliant fusion of traditions and contemporary styles. Shalini Jaikaria and Paras Bairoliya, the directors and co-founders of the brand, take us through Aurora and the philosophy behind it.

Shalini says, “In the depths of our souls resides a warrior princess — a bold and empowering force that defies the constraints of fear and uncertainty. Aurora is a collection crafted with reverence, admiration and serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of this regal figure.” She further goes on to tell that the collection is inspired by the majestic Siamese fish. “The outfits capture the essence of strength, resilience, and unwavering determination that defines the warrior princess,” she adds.

Coral pleated dress

According to Shalini, every outfit in Aurora is infused with a profound sense of purpose. With meticulous artistry, the forms, colours and movements have been delicately interwoven. She says, “Vibrant hues and bold brushstrokes come alive, depicting the magnificent Siamese fighting fish emerging from tumultuous waters, symbolic of the warrior princess’ triumphant spirit”. The designer continues, “With every piece in this collection, we embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.” If you notice, the patterns exude the feel of fish scales and fin-like forms occasionally rising against gravity yet keeping it light and airy.

A piece from the collection

Co-founder Paras discusses some technicalities around the fabrics and colour palettes. The duo preferred organza and taffetas punctuated by lace and tulle inserts. He says, “For colours, we incorporated aquatic allure, fossilised blues and violets, coral to salmon pinks, deep sea greens that speak the loudest against interspersed prints and plissé.”

Helen pleated dress

“While no motifs stand out in isolation, it’s an amalgamation of colours making conversation and statement. Aurora is a bold collection and befits celebratory occasions and cocktail parties,” adds Paras. He also talks about a couple of stand-out pieces. “Acacia Dress captures the spirit of the collection in its truest form. The other outfit I adore is Agnes Dress. The ombre shading is quite synonymous with marine colourful corals and has paint-brush-like petals which are vibrant yet soft and romantic,”says Paras.

Rs 39,000 onwards.

Available online and in studio (by appointment).

