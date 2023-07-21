Kolkata’s Camac Street Westside gets a new look

One of Kolkata’s favourite shopping destinations, Westside on Camac Street has got a new look. The renovated store is now open to the public and what more new brands have been added to choose from. The revamped store spans over 25, 629 sq ft and boasts of new interiors and mannequins which aim to give the shoppers a smooth retail experience.

The renovated store houses newer brands

The store provides the best in contemporary fashion and stocks up on Western wear, ethnic, accessories, and more. The displays are made to attract the visitors and make them choose their outfits taking their time to understand the pieces, fabrics, and of course comfort level.

Western wear or ethnic, one is spoilt for choices

While the store has a new set of collections every month, several added brands find their way into the newly renovated space, giving the liberty to choose from apparel, homewares, foot wares, and cosmetics under one roof. Get to witness new designs and trendy statement-making pieces from Utsa, Bombay Paisley, Vark, Zuba, NUON, and more for men, women, and children.

What: Westside

Where: 22, Camac Street, Block D, Kankaria Estates, Elgin, Kolkata - 700017