For the vacanze: Feel the Italian summer breeze flow by as you rock this range by Around The City

The vacation season might be bleak, but the threads by the Pune label Around The City have kept the summer spirits high even as the monsoon sets in. With some breezy pieces perfect for multiple occasions, the first part of their latest collection, La Dolce Vita, is the reckoning of an Italian vacation, reminding us to take some time off from our busy schedules and relax for a bit. We talk to the label’s lead designer, Rucha Nikumbh, about the inspirations for this collection, what elements of the silhouettes are reminiscent of Italy, what the trend of this season is, and more.



Tell us about the inspiration behind La Dolce Vita.

The collection takes its inspiration from the Italian summers. The scenic beauty and life of Italy. The words Dolce Vita in Italian means ‘The Sweet Life’. The names for all silhouettes are derived from beautiful Italian cities like Bari, Genoa, Verona, Elba and so on.



What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

We have not only played with classic silhouettes in this collection but also introduced two styles in each fabric. So according to your vibe, you may go for a chic pleated look in our Lucca set or Elba dress, or you may prefer the flow of the Paler mo set and Verona dress. Additionally, the silhouettes in this collection will work for all body types. They are subtle yet sultry, fun, and flirty



You have named some silhouettes from this collection after some Italian cities. What elements of the same can we find in the collection?

The prints have an Italian geometric floral element to them. When you take a glance at the collection, it will instantly transport you to Italy. It will make you want to take a vacation.



What is the trend for this season?

Floral dresses, flirty skirts, angular hems, structured looks, and sheer chic. Also, with the launch of Barbie, Barbie-core is one of the main trends to check out. We also have two styles — Bari Jumpsuit and Genoa Set — that coincide with this trend.



What is the colour palette for this collection?

We took inspiration from Italian scenes and created a mix of soft and bold hues to form our palette. Ivory, seafoam, and carnation are some of the softer hues. Also, pantone colour of the year 2023 —Viva Magenta — complements this palette



Which fabrics have you used in this collection?

Linen, viscose satin, viscose crêpe and viscose georgette. These fabrics are timeless and can be worn all year round.



How has this collection maintained its feature of being sustainable?

The prints are made using GOTS-certified inks. The dyes used are azo-free and non-toxic. The fabrics are also sustainable.





Rs. 4,200 onwards. Available online.