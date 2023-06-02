A trip down memory lane

In the treasure-house of your memories where childhood unfurls, lie moments of innocence and unadulterated delight. Whether it’s Hide-and-Seek, Kabaddi or Antakshari, the sundrenched afternoons of tender years are afresh in your minds. Now travel back in time with fashion brand Gyaarah Baees’s latest collection Yaadon ka Pitara.

Inspired by the finest childhood memories, the homegrown brand is known for creating intricately crafted ethnic wear and dresses. With the summer season at its peak, the new collection Yaadon ka Pitara is all about summer vacations filled with joy and excitement. Despite the emotive design vocabulary where every stitch intertwines with emotions, the brand has made sure that it provides comfortable outfits and caters to the contemporary taste of people in terms of fashion.

Talking about Yaadon ka Pitara, Anjali Mohata, creative head and founder of Gyaarah Baaes, tells us, “The collection brings with it a rush of nostalgia. Getting some tokens from the past, Yaadon ka Pitara collection features four core colours. We have used yellow — Aam, which reminds us of the mangoes; a refreshing green — Panna, that associates with a sweet and sour green mango drink; a tempting pink — Chuski which represents the ultimate summer cooler; and blue — Patang that talks about kites we would fly as kids.”

She further says that the collection is not only about hand-crafted clothes but also the hand-crafted memories that everyone holds close. The breezy fabrics used in the garments are perfect for the ongoing summer season.

Sharing a beautiful anecdote that contributed to her creative bent of mind, Anjali says, “My childhood revolved around my grandmother. She was an excellent storyteller and a creative individual who could do magic with her hands and create something unique out of anything given to her. This inspired me to become a fashion designer and all my collections are directed towards building a sense of nostalgia.”

Each and every outfit in the collection is skillfully designed with high quality products that exude finesse and beauty. First, an outfit is designed on paper to embody details and intricate patterns. Once that is final, a group of skilled artisans bring it to life by sewing each garment with extraordinary hand embroidery, unique crochet details and complimenting contrasting turpai.

Anjali says that the embroidery artisans are from Bengal and Bihar regions. “We had painters from Udaipur create unique strokes of magic on the garments with hand. Our fabrics are hand-woven and personally chosen from different parts of India ranging from Bhagalpur, Banaras to Surat,” she adds.

The brand focuses on using different variations of fabrics, prints, embroideries and hand painting to make each outfit look special. The little hidden details that the brand opts for using crochet, colourful turpai, especially hand-made buttons stand out. Even though Gyaarah Baees draws inspiration from old memories, it focuses on detailed work, hand-embroidered motives and classy silhouettes to create Indowestern outfits catering to the taste of the fashion enthusiasts of today.

