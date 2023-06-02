Age of Minimalism: A refreshing range of silhouettes in pleasant hues from Lacquer Embassy makes its summer spring ’23 men’s collection a perfect reflection of versatility and elegance

Men’s fashion, this summer, adopts a fresh new face with the age of minimalism continuing to make a mark. Lacquer Embassy’s spring summer ’23 collection titled Something to Remember the Day By is all for the simplicity of minimalism, and“indulging in things that bring you joy”. Gracing Chennai with the presentation of this collection, the label promises to showcase a range of diverse silhouettes that will give your summer wardrobe a refreshing look and feel.



Also Read: City-based fashion designers and stylists talk about the return of a popular '80s trend in men's groom wear and some newly-added elements



Founder Nikhil Sharma tells us where he drew this collection’s inspirations from. “We draw inspiration from a lot of the things we observe in the world, but we do it from a viewpoint that is uniquely our own,” he says, adding, “Inspiration can come from anything, including what people are wearing on the street, digital archives, a café we found online, or even short films. We develop these concise, timely capsules by gathering resources as a starting point and then working on them from our own perspectives.”



“Comfort should be a big factor while choosing your summer wardrobe in terms of silhouettes and breathable fabrics,” Nikhil adds. This aspect has been included in the collection gracefully with silhouettes like classic shirts, Cuban collar shirts, shackets, “boxy shirts “for the summer’s spacious roomy trend”, rayon Cuban collar shirts, which is a popular request among their patrons, textured signature colour blocked shirts and much more



Also Read: The confluence of hand painting and embroidery in JM Couture's latest edit is inspired by Mughal gardens



This collection focuses more on the hand embroidery on their shirts than their previous collections. Nikhil also draws attention to the process of achieving this by emphasising the addition of skilled women who were able “to contribute in order to supplement their respective houses’ income.”



Varieties of cotton including cotton satins and twills make this collection an irresistible and comfortable option for men to rock their summer in style. Having followed a strategic plan for motifs — spread across solids, checks, melange textures, stripes and printed rayons, the silhouettes have achieved a “modern aesthetic with elegant minimalism”.



Also Read: Surbhi Pansari is making men more handsome with her label



Motifs for this collection also include a cheerful variety of flora and animals and depictions of landscapes and contemporary abstract shapes using embroidery. This exuberant range is elevated with its sophisticated use of hues, including pink, green, and blue, among others.



Nikhil also lends us his opinion on why the crowd is slanting largely towards minimalism. “Simple, consistent, accurate and versatile” are words he uses to associate this style with. Additionally, he feels, “Minimalism is a term mostly used to describe a certain contemporary aesthetic”. He also opines by highlighting that “men’s wardrobes have always been more on the minimalist side with a lot of emphasis on quality”.



The New Delhi-based couturier also shares with us a brief glimpse of their upcoming project which will continue to express the beauty of basics. “A man’s wardrobe should always have enough simple men’s shirts with attention to detail. Along with the fashionable shirts, we also wish to offer more understated, elevated versions that still have a design element but may be quieter and more sophisticated,” he says.



₹2,950 onwards.

At Evoluzione, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

Also available online.