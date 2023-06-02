Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s athleisure brand Force IX opens its first store in Bengaluru

In A blaze of style and confidence, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar forges ahead, launching Force IX’s highly anticipated boutique in Bengaluru. Fresh off the triumph of their Mumbai flagship, this 1,400 sq ft store, nestled within the heart of the dynamic Phoenix Market City Mall in Whitefield, pays tribute to our nation’s forces. With an industrial allure and rugged charm, the store’s deliberate design exudes a raw yet refined aesthetic. The entrance gives an illusion of an army bunker flaunting rustic elements entwined with chic accents.

As a homage to Akshay Kumar’s unwavering commitment to fitness, the store’s walls sport a full-fledged rock-climbing holds, offering an invigorating backdrop for customers to test their mettle. Noteworthy fixtures like the nut and bolt racks, which are convertible and adaptable, embody the brand’s ethos of durability, versatility and constant evolution. Drawing inspiration from the sacred hue found in India’s Ashoka Chakra, the boutique smeared in blue emanates a vibrant spirituality, representing truth, virtuousness and the nation’s unwavering march towards progress.

The centre of the store is adorned with the coordinates of India and beneath is an inverted submarine-like structure that displays many ensembles from the label’s current collection and in between them are antiques such as a sundial, a compass and pictures from the first recruiters of the Indian armed forces. While touring around the store, we found ourselves in the changing rooms strewn with gymnastic rings from the Bollywood actor’s gym.

At present, the store boasts an array of T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, polo T-shirts, denim, chinos, joggers, shorts and nightwear. Accessorize your ensemble with a curated collection of caps, belts, travel essentials, shoes and watches. Each of these pieces has elements like a sainik patra, a trio of lines that stands for the three kinds of armed forces India has, and detachable velcro emblems to appeal to Gen Z. The current collection caters to both men and women but later this year, the brand will launch a new collection for autumn and winter.

₹1,299 onwards. At Whitefield.