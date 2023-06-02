Ethnic ethos

Experience the beauty of colours, intricate craftsmanship and thoughtfully woven ethnic wear as Raw Mango opens its new store in Hyderabad. Known for creating contemporary Indian handwoven textiles, the brand has a loyal fan base that remains steady despite the everevolving world of fashion. Much to your excitement, the newly opened store in the city will intertwine tales of creativity, innovation, and a celebration of Indian heritage.

Discussing the same, Sanjay Garg, founder and designer of Raw Mango, tells us, “We have been willing to set up a store in Hyderabad for four years now but somehow failed to find a suitable property that could reflect our brand. So, when I found this bungalow, I agreed to do it.”

Delving deep into the thoughtfully designed interiors, he says, “Before opening a store anywhere in the country, we study the city and the state. This sprawling bungalowcum-store in Hyderabad is set up keeping mid-century aesthetics in mind. Right from the furniture to the rooms, every element within has been curated to transport visitors to an era of timeless elegance and refined sensibilities.”

The building is an ode to Modernist architecture and a testament to a lifestyle that values simplicity, austerity and good design with its clean lines and minimal ornamentation. The usage of materials, such as concrete, wood and glass, contrasts with its natural surroundings. The terrazzo flooring and in-house crafted furniture and fixtures showcase the brand’s aesthetic sensibilities. The store is spacious and there’s enough way for the natural light to flood the interiors.

There are five distinct rooms, each dedicated to Raw Mango’s collections of saris, textiles, garments and bridal wear.

Touching upon some of his future plans, Sanjay says, “We have planned to conduct many cultural activities. Right from book launches and talk shows to art fairs and many other events, we will try to emerge as a cultural space. We are also working on a new collection related to Ikat Mashru in Andhra.”

Talking about the changing perception towards the six yards of grace, Sanjay says, “Earlier, a sari store was seen in a particular light or setting. But with Raw Mango, we try to build more futuristic and modern spaces. Sari is one of the most powerful garments, and my attempt is to perceive the sari as a piece of luxury. As such, we, as a brand, try to express ourselves through our designs, collections, campaigns, presentations, and store designs.”

Rs 5,000 upwards.

Available in store and online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi