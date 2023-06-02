Fashion designers Shivan and Narresh’s elevate the holiday lifestyle with Legermash collection

Luxury design label Shivan and Nar resh made an illustrious entry into the fashion scene at French City, Cannes, in 2008 with its iconic women’s swimwear collection in bold colour-blocking. Since then, the label helmed by Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja has been known for elevating the holiday lifestyle with eclectic and unconventional prints across categories like resort wear, menswear and accessories. The designer duo has just dropped its resort wear edit Legérmash in time as summer vacations evoke wanderlust in us.

Vacation wear

Telling us about the inspiration, the duo shares, “Legérmash prints were born from the nostalgia of the 90s and its pop elements like making colourful hand-made collages that reconnect us with our adolescent journey from that decade. The prints in the edit are inspired by the works of French painter Fernand Léger where we took his archival prints, deconstructed them and arranged them back together like a handmade collage from the 90s. We added new elements to represent the playful spirit of the 90s when technology was antiquated.”

Colour blocking prints

The well-travelled designer duo found the inspiration for the edit from their last trip to Levi in Finland where they went for a ski holiday. There, the monochrome landscape with men and women camouflaged in their white and black ski suits against the snowy mountains acted as a muse for them to explore the vibrancy of colours. This resulted in swimwear and resort wear pieces that exude an air of confidence in the present edit. From smouldering womenswear pieces like knot draped bikini, fringed edge paneyo that add to the sass, cut-out trikini that perfectly hugs the curve of your body and chic bustier-cut playsuit to the menswear pieces like swim shorts, oversised shirts and zipper polos — they up the ante on style. Pair the outfits with a travel tote visor, sling bag, espadrilles and large straw hats to spruce up the look.

For travel wardrobe

As experts in holiday wear, the duo explains why resort wear is having a moment in India now, “The Indian demographic is one of the youngest in the world, with a majority of them being millennials. They prefer experiences over products and hence luxury to them is best described by travel and posting on social media. This sudden shift in consumer behaviour from the previous generation has made resort wear a high-ondemand category which has completely redefined what ready-to-wear means for Indian fashion.” Being fashion idols themselves, the duo further tells us that their holiday wear staples include relaxed silk shirts, solidcoloured polos, printed pants and accessories like bags and belts for a snazzy look.

Spunky co-ords

Before signing off, they spill the beans on major resort wear trends to rule this season which hints towards comfort dressing. “The fashion consumers nowadays align their exquisite looks as per the picturesque locales and boozy sundowners. This season, we have observed a clear inclination towards sumptuous knits in ready-to-wear. In the current fashion scenario, the knits are just not restricted to the winter season but also for summers with light weighted knitted textures that can curate more and more drama for vacay dressing. Apart from the knits, magnificent ruched details in ready-towear is also trending this season as it adds an effortless and wrinkle-free element to amp up a striking statement.”

Rs. 11,950 upwards. Available online and in-store.

