On the science fiction film, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi's 40-year legacy, Fossil drops second line of accessories

In a magnificent tribute to the iconic Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Fossil has unveiled a stunning collection of watches and jewellery, capturing the essence of the beloved science fiction film's 40-year legacy. These exceptional timepieces and accessories were introduced, drawing inspiration from the film's mesmerizing universe.

Meticulously crafted with impeccable attention to detail, this collection honours the valiant figures and symbols of the Rebellion. However, the excitement doesn't end there as Fossil prepares to unleash a second line of accessories that exude the dark allure of Darth Vader and The Empire. Brace yourself for an extraordinary display of craftsmanship that pays homage to these unforgettable characters and the indelible mark they left on the Star Wars saga.

Building upon the immense success of the initial release, the second installment of the Star Wars x Fossil released on May 30 introduces four exquisite limited-edition timepieces that will leave fans and enthusiasts in awe. Each of these individually-numbered watches arrives impeccably packaged within a collector's box, designed to immerse you in the cinematic experience. With captivating sound effects, comic-book-inspired illustrations, and a replica movie ticket pin, the presentation alone showcases unparalleled attention to detail.

LE1171SET STORM TROOPER Watch

First in line is The Darth Vader Watch, a timepiece that solidifies the galaxy's most-feared Sith Lord's formidable presence. With an ultra-precise Japanese automatic movement, a red Lightsaber minute hand, and a textured dial and H-link bracelet inspired by Vader's iconic armour, this watch is a masterpiece you'll want to wear constantly. It's a tangible reminder of the power of the dark side.

Next up is The Stormtrooper Watch, featuring a precision Japanese automatic movement. With a blaster bolt serving as the minute hand and a white, resin-coated stainless steel case and bracelet reminiscent of the stormtroopers' pristine armour, this timepiece embodies the indomitable spirit of the Empire's foot soldiers.

Also Read: Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this special watch and jewellery collection

LE1167SET TIE FIGHTER Watch

Drawing inspiration from the Empire's formidable fighter ships, The TIE Fighter Watch makes a bold statement on your wrist. Its design showcases a TIE fighter window overlaying the crystal, with lume X-wings positioned within the targeting grid. This watch is a testament to the Empire's dominance and technological prowess.

Last but certainly not least, The Boba Fett Watch pays homage to the iconic Mandalorian armour with its utilitarian style and impeccable craftsmanship. Featuring a Japanese automatic movement, a distressed case and a strap reminiscent of Boba Fett's beskar suit, and dimensional character-inspired details, this timepiece captures the essence of the legendary bounty hunter.

Darth Vader​ Backpack

Sith-style exclusive special-edition Darth Vader backpack is also a part of this collaborative edit. This backpack features a Death Star-inspired printed interior lining, evoking the menacing presence of the Empire's ultimate weapon. The Lightsaber-red contrast stitching adds a striking visual touch, while the Empire symbol zipper pulls showcase your allegiance to the dark side. And fear not, for this backpack offers ample space to carry all your essential tech gadgets.

To complement your Sith-inspired ensemble, Fossil presents a range of keyfobs inspired by beloved droids C-3PO and R2-D2, as well as the legendary Millennium Falcon. Attach these keyfobs to your backpack or use them as stylish accessories to showcase your affinity for the Star Wars universe.

MLG0786 R2D2 Keyfob

Maintain order across the galaxy with the versatile 2-in-1 wallet. On the bifold side, Darth Vader's formidable presence commands attention, while the slide-out card case depicts the iconic fight scene between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. It's a tribute to one of the most memorable moments in cinematic history. Alternatively, explore a selection of character-inspired card cases, each capturing the essence of a beloved Star Wars figure.

In addition to these remarkable accessories, the Star Wars x Fossil collection introduces two beaded bracelets that effortlessly combine style and fandom. These bracelets serve as subtle reminders of your connection to the Star Wars universe, allowing you to showcase your passion with elegance.

JF04482040 Storm Trooper Bracelet

And finally, the shield-shaped ID plaque necklace serves as a bold statement piece. One plaque features the unmistakable visage of Darth Vader, while the second plaque incorporates a dark sandstone inlay, symbolizing the very galaxy for which you fight. With this necklace adorning your neck, you'll carry the spirit of Star Wars wherever you go.

₹3,495 onwards. Available online.