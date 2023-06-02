Timeless treasures

Zari, as we know, is a splendid art form that screams luxury and enchantment. It is a result of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless allure that refuse to lose its charm across ages. Many fashion designers experiment with zari and use it in their finest edits. The fashion brand Turaja has also introduced its latest collection titled Zari.

Known for their expertise in ethnic wear, Turaja combines global influences with Indian craftsmanship, offering a range of work wear to festive or occasion wear. Their collections often blend subtleties of handmade precision with modern comfort. Zari, their latest edit, is an ode to this timeless art form prominent in the realm of fashion. Apart from the intricacy and monetary value associated with zari, it comes with a royal look that can add more elegance and beauty to your style statement.

Pure tissue beige brown sari

The new line of clothes includes stunning saris and suit sets made with different fabrics adorned with zari work. Discussing the same, Devendra Goel, founder of Turaja, tells us, “We have used pure chanderi fabric with woven zari buti for suit sets. As far as saris are concerned, you will find pure tissue and organza materials.”

What’s interesting is that the outfits are hand-embroidered using sequins, katdana, resham thread work, mukaish, and zardozi work. Chanderi suit sets are teamed with organza dupattas highlighted by tassels and pearls. Whereas the saris feature subtle dapka, sequins, pearl and zari work.

Light blue organza sari

Although adorned with embellishments, the garments maintain elegant looks without going overboard. Like a gentle breeze sweeping through, these garments are enveloped in soft hues and pastel shades evoking a sense of beauty and grace. Talking about the colour palette, Devendra says, “For Zari, we have tried to stick to pastel and neutral shades, especially considering the ongoing summer season.”

Peach pure tissue sari

Staying true to the motto of the brand, they have tried incorporating modern twists into the ethnic wear collection to give a subtle makeover. “The contemporary touch in the Zari collection can be seen in the silhouettes of the suit sets, sari blouses as well as the detailing in the embroideries and handwork,” adds Devendra. What also makes this collection unique is the way it can be easily pulled off on various occasions. “The outfits from the Zari collection are versatile and can be styled according to individual aesthetics, providing flexibility to the person wearing them,” says Devendra.

Rs 13,000 onwards. Available online.