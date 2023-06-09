Actor Darshana Banik flaunts Mahi Calcutta's Mudra edit

Launched in 2010 by three friends Seema Daga, Sonal Singhania and Shiva Modi, Mahi Calcutta offers young, fun, innovative and effortless outfits. Keeping in line with their ethos, their latest summer range Mudra too reflects vibrant vibes. We speak to the trio about the edit and get the beautiful actress Darshana Banik to channel the resort looks with four exclusive ensembles.

Tell us about your latest collection in detail.

Seema: Our latest spring-summer collection is called Mudra and the meaning of Mudra is commonly known to be hand gestures or postures used in Yoga or dance.

But we dived deeper into the meaning only to find that it also symbolises the various emotions and expressions that one feels and goes through in day-to-day life. Each expression that crosses our face is a mudra.

We love the feel and look of a sheer garment and hence organza is one of our favourite fabrics. The beauty of organza is that it lends a breezy, summery yet formal vibe. We have kept the cuts minimal with only a few asymmetrical ones, side drops with airy harem cut lowers, and high-low styles. We have also used a lot of metal coins and multi-coloured resham thread handwork. Smooth self-textures, organza on prints and print-on-print are a few of the styling details we have employed this time.

What's the idea behind this collection?

Sonal: When we sat down to plan for the new collection, our main focus was to come up with something that tugs at the heartstrings of each one who glances at it and it has been fulfilling for us to see a different mudra on every face.

What's trending this year for summer in occasion wear?

Shiva: Casual comfort with some sensuous beauty is big-time trending currently, and, of course, pockets, a lot of them.

What are the destination wedding wardrobe essentials?

Sonal: Pre-plan your wardrobe as destination weddings can be slightly packed and one may run short on time. Always pack with the destination in mind. Keep the jewellery minimal and try to mix-match so that you carry as little as possible. No need to worry constantly about it and make sure you wear comfortable footwear since resorts can be huge and nasty on your feet. Pack mojris, wedges or block heels. Keep pastel outfits for day events as they are mostly held outdoors with the sun shining bright. Muted outfits for a cocktail or reception are a must. Pick vibrant shades for mehendi, carnival or poolside events, and of course, the wedding day outfit should be a light lehenga or ready-to-wear drape sari. If there are dress or colour codes, just follow the list. Do not forget your bathing suit and sunblock.

What are resort and destination wedding trends this summer?

Seema: We are sure to see a lot of kaftans, drape skirts with crop tops, and short ponchos making a come-back with a vengeance.

There's also a re-emergence of the knee-length kurta with salwars, complemented by mojris and light jewellery. Then there are the eternal ready-to-wear pre-stitched drape saris.

Wearing what compliments our body is most important. Choose an attire that will cover the flaws and show off the assets. We all know our bodies well, so work on flaunting what you are blessed with.

How has the journey been so far for the brand?

Shiva: We have been blessed through our journey. From a brand that was making daily wear essentials to now creating high-end fashion ensembles, it has definitely been an upward climb with each day taking us forward to newer heights.

Should one settle blindly for trends?

Shiva: Trends are guidelines for us to absorb the ideas but they aren't abiding laws, so, do not try to fit yourself in a box. Put together something that makes your personal style stand out.

Some summer fashion tips for readers.

Sonal: Summers are for lightweight, easy breezy comfort. Sustainable clothing is a huge thing today. So, pick out what keeps you cool and lets you breathe.

How can you accessories occasion look without overdoing them?

Sonal: Less is more! Use statement pieces. Make the look pop out with one single vibrant accessory, it could be a bag or footwear or just a bracelet.

How do you approach sustainability as a designer?

Seema: It's a little more tricky to use sustainable materials for high-end fashion attires. But to support the environment we make sure to use maximum sustainable fabrics in our designs.

What keeps you moving?

Shiva: There is no better inspiration than your own work. To be able to outdo yourself every day is the greatest motivation. When you're dedicated to being better than what you were yesterday, the power to move forward comes from within yourself.

Price on Request. On 133A SP Mukherjee Road

Clothes: Mahi Calcutta / Location: ITC Sonar / Photographs: Kaustav Saikia / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul / Jewellery: Runway Hit