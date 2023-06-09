Posh Affair’s paisley range exudes summer elegance

A style star in the 70s and 80s paisley work continues to reign among fashionistas for its timeless appeal. This vintage work is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe and Posh Affair’s Paisley collection introduces some silhouettes for desk to dinner boasting of colourful paisley designs.

"Paisley designs have clearly come out of the shell to become one of today's most popular trends. To keep up with the current fashion, we decided to create these lovely ensembles which you wear anywhere, be it work or informal meets. They are sure to get some heads turning,” says designer Kriti Gandhi, while stating that the affordable price points make the breezy range more appealing to all age groups. Choose from the eye-soothing blue, lavender, black, red and peach paisley printed suits that have edgy silhouettes to suit almost every body type. We also loved their floral and abstract print collections that have equally cool designs.

We speak with Kriti to gather more details about the same.

Posh Affair's paisley range

Tell us about the new collection.

The collection has more bright paisley prints which gives out a fresh summer vibe. Easy breezy silhouettes are just what we need this summer and we plan to add more fresh and vibrant colours. The focus is to make something that can be worn at the office as well as for brunch outings.

Posh Affair's paisley range

What was the idea behind the collection?

The idea behind the designs was to keep them minimal yet stylish. Our focus is on modern ethnic wear as our aim is to keep our cultural heritage alive by making it design-wise more relevant to the modern woman.

What's trending when it comes to ethnic wear this summer?

Paisleys have been the most trending print this summer season. They are bright and colourful, perfect for the modern woman who wants to keep it casual and chic.

Price on request. On poshaffair.co