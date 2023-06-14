Designer Mahima Mahajan collaborates with Gajra Gang for occasion wear collection

Fashion label Gajra Gang by Nykaa unveils the exquisite summer edit Enchanted Garden with contemporary-wear designer Mahima Mahajan. Infused with whimsy and folklore, this collection draws inspiration from the eternal allure of nature, bringing to life the designer's majestic vision through fashion-forward pieces.

Mahima’s signature for adding an edginess to Indian wear is seen in the stunning pieces from the edit like saris, dresses, palazzo sets and contemporary lehengas. They are adorned with delicate floral prints that intertwine harmoniously with vibrant hues of periwinkle pink, sunflower yellow and beryl blues, evoking nature's palette.

Ensembles from edit

The ensembles are adorned with meticulous detailing, reflecting the designer's commitment to craftsmanship. One can find them in embroidered belts that elegantly enhance the spaghetti strap dresses, and fringe laces that embellish the golden neck and waistline, adding an extra touch of allure. Flowing ends of the ensembles ensure unrestricted movement, allowing the wearer to truly embody the freedom and beauty found within nature.

Floral prints

The edit is suited for Indian occasion-wear shoppers as they begin to prepare for the festive season ahead. Mahima shares on the collection, "I have always found inspiration in floral aesthetics as they stem from my happiest memories with my grandmother. When we were conceptualising, the vision was to present a range that brought alive the grandeur of intricate traditional elements in Western silhouettes. I am really excited as this collaboration with Gajra Gang accentuates the charisma of the modern woman with whimsical prints that transcends contemporary designs.”

Occasion wear pieces

Over the years, the Delhi NCR-based designer has gained recognition for her innovative approach to Indian wear. Her ensembles are previously spotted on celebrities like Esha Gupta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna and more.

Rs. 8000 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada