New streetwear label, Me.U, launches its first collection in the city and here’s what to expect from this women’s wear brand

Promising a fresh approach to streetwear fashion, Istituto Marangoni Milan graduate, Mihika Agarwal’s label, Me.U, aims to make a positive impact by incorporating social messages into their collections. Launched in the city on May 27, the brand, offering women’s wear, embodies the concept of transition: from Me (the brand) to You (the consumer).

Mihika, founder and fashion designer, spills the tea on her ideas behind the brand and its launch edit. “By helping consumers understand the story and purpose behind every print, fabric and colour we use in our collection, we aim to encourage women to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own unique shape, size, colour and form”, the designer begins.

Adding to the same, she elaborates, “By prioritising designs, techniques, finishing and comfort, the brand follows a bespoke method of production where every piece is curated using paper patterns and traditional methods of craftsmanship, which makes the brand more homegrown and intimate. With Theories of Wardrobe Therapy as our tagline, we believe that fashion can be therapeutic and have the ability to bring out one’s true emotions.”

Me.U plans to introduce a new collection that inspires change and encourages collective action. This summer, they launch their first collection inspired by the Amazon Rainforest and luxury safari wear. Titled Salve, which means save, the designs of the edit are informed by the critical situations faced during the COVID-19 lockdowns, where endangered species of the Amazon Rainforest experienced severe impacts from global warming and deforestation. “The edit, featuring various floral prints that reflect the lushness and biodiversity of the rainforest, pays homage to the magnificence of the rainforest, celebrating its beauty before it potentially disappears due to human activities. It aims to raise awareness of the ongoing environmental challenges and sends a message to save what remains of this invaluable ecosystem,” Mihika reveals.

The incorporation of natural cotton-based fabrics highlights the brand’s commitment to sustainability while the silhouettes and the vibrant summer colour palette are a juxtaposition of the harmonious coexistence of diverse elements found within the rainforest. “For this particular collection, we developed our own graphic prints by digital printing on the textile. Expect vivid colours like lush greens, happy yellows, deep blues and earthy tones,” she shares.

Boasting 20 pieces, Salve offers shirts, jackets, trousers and dresses that have been fashioned from different techniques to add design elements to the pieces. “Elements like pockets were added to create designer utility wear, collars to add masculinity to the ensemble, oversized sleeves and straight-cut trousers to make it easily functional yet elegant, cuffs and buttons to replicate safari uniforms, utility hardware to display work wear trends and ruffles that symbolise the Amazon adding a touch of femininity to the designs,” she concludes.

₹5,399 onwards. Available online.