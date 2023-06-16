Shweta Kapur’s luxury women’s label, 431-88, launches Collection X on the brand’s 10th anniversary  

Guided by modernity, sensuality and femininity, fashion designer Shweta Kapur’s ready-to-wear luxury label, 431-88, each season offers global women a dynamic range of urban wear featuring formal aspects of their jet-setting life, heritage dressing with a contemporary twist and more. Established in 2012, the brand, known for its plush staples and buildable separates, announces the launch of Collection X — their latest line of elevated essentials that celebrates the label’s 10th year anniversary.

Speaking about how a decade of her label’s existence was the inspiration for the new edit, Shweta shares, “Coming back to our core expertise for our 10th anniversary, Collection X plays with soft tailoring and a luxe aesthetic. The idea was to come back to the basics, where we started from. We went into our archive of the first few collections and drew inspiration from that. We saw how far we had come in terms of design, editing, fits and overall range planning. We revisited a lot of ideas that didn’t work then (maybe, because they were too ahead of their time) and worked on them to make them suitable for today’s audience.”

The idea behind this edit was not to give something different but something that enhances the pieces that are already in our wardrobes. 431-88 was started with the idea of always working with separates. “How can one piece go across outfits and how can you style it again and again in different ways. Collection X is about minimal separates that can be styled as effortless layers. And Collection X is our take on ‘elevated essentials, pieces that will serve as building blocks of your wardrobe,” the creative director reveals.

With 55 pieces to choose from, the collection is fashioned from suiting fabrics with an array of taffeta, mid-weight crêpes and crisp white cotton. This season, the brand also introduces a new print that frames the solids in a fresh perspective. “Details like hand embroidered colour blocked beads frame the curved seam lines, pop coloured linings, jaali stitching and criss-cross stitch detail is done by hand and are the highlights of this edit. The print was introduced on our signature plissé to break the monotony of the solids. The colour palette is very subdued with earthy tones of browns and greys merging into a powder story of pinks and blues,” says the designer.

Statement pieces like a Den Shirt (a classic relaxed fit denim shirt detailed with detachable denim overlay worn over the shoulders), Nalki Waistcoat (a sleeveless open style waistcoat designed with an array of coloured-bead embellishments) and Scarf Dress (a full-sleeved, relaxed fit shirt dress featuring a front panel that extends into a scarf and drapes around your neck. The dress also boasts delicate hand embroidered beads along curved seams.) are sure to catch your eye.

₹10,000 onwards. Available online.

srushti@newindianexpress.com