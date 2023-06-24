Get summer-ready with the Jimmy Choo Beach Capsule Collection 2023  

When it's summer, it’s time to head to the beach! To make you beach ready comes The Jimmy Choo Beach Capsule Collection 2023 which is a classic representation of summer getaways. The collection draws its inspiration from retro styles and natural textures encapsulating timelessness and keeping alive the Jimmy Choo glamour. Shoes, bags, beachwear, and other accessories make up most of the latest collection.

The beachwear comes in bright and bold colours like orange, black, or smoky blue. Made with recycled nylon lycra, these are not only comfortable on your skin but also represent environment friendliness in the brand's design aesthetics. The dual-toned patterned shawls in pink-red or beige–blue colors will definitely keep your body from getting tanned. You can pair them up in matching colours with the beachwear or in contrast, and don’t forget the bucket hats.

Gone are the days when beach visits meant old sandals. The Jimmy Choo Beach Capsule Collection 2023 is revolutionizing beach footwear with wedges, blocks, flats, flip-flops, and more. You can choose from the classic white and black or go all quirky with orange, pink, and beige. Multi-colored beadings and embroidered ruffles all add to the glamour quotient.

Going to the beach is only complete with a cool and trendy handbag. From tote bags to beach baskets, from handheld clutches to pouches are all part of this exemplary collection. Playing with a colour palette of red, pink, beige, smoky blue, and black, the collection boasts trendy bags keeping in mind utilitarian needs. Carry your beach essentials like sunscreens, towels, and mats in a tote or a picnic lunch in a basket, or go minimalist with the clutches or pouches.

The collection has been carefully curated keeping in mind bright summer colours that would suit different personalities. They go well with the beach aesthetics and also uphold the trending fashion styles. Now flaunt your fashionable best at the beach with the latest Jimmy Choo Beach Capsule Collection 2023. The entire range is available at all Jimmy Choo stores across Mumbai and New Delhi in India.