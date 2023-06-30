Straavi’s new festive wear edit pays homage to exquisite silks of South India

Handloom brand Straavi’s latest campaign, The Home of Handlooms, brings a rich tapestry of pure weaves from the Southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and more. The new edit is a treasure trove of brightly coloured saris ranging from the resplendent Kanjeevarams and exquisite Patolas to Gadwals and Mysore silks that bring the rich cultural heritage of the South with unparalleled elegance.

The campaign, captured amidst the scenic beaches, temples and vibrant streets of Goa and Gokarna, presents candid moments of women draped in sheer luxury. Their saris, in quintessential shades of rust, purple, orange, gold, blue, and green, spring to life against the solid-coloured backdrop of the surroundings.

The edit is a heartfelt ode to the South from the fatherson duo, Alok Gourisaria and Vishal Gourisaria, who helm the brand since its inception in 2012. Telling us about his love for heritage silks, Vishal shares, “Over the years, I have developed a keen interest in handwoven saris while exploring dif ferent aspects of handloom. Hand-picking each piece and watching the karigars (artisans) work on these exquisite pieces interests me immensely. My father and I travel across India to source the best handloom saris.”

Vishal is a London-returned. His travels across South India and observation of lifestyle metamorphosed into the new edit. Women talking on the streets in moments of camaraderie, clicking selfies by the beach, heading for the temple or casually waiting on a two-wheeler are some of the simple snippets that capture the slice of life. “The campaign images reveal the beauty of three friends, embracing the joy of a beach day trip in their saris adorned with flowers — a nod to the timeless traditions of the South. Their story is like a cherished memory that stays in the heart of every South Indian,” he adds.

The festive edit has been meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans from handloom hubs such as Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Benaras, Jammu and Ahmedabad. Their exceptional craftsmanship imparts a genuine authenticity to each piece. Speaking of the distinctive hallmark of pure silk, Vishal enlightens us, “Pure silk saris have a very fine, smooth and soft texture. However, they are very heavy in weight compared to other types of materials like cotton or polyester. Silk is defined by its lustre, which softly catches and reflects light. Synthetic fabric cannot replicate that look. Synthetic silk tends to look shiny, real silk is always lustrous.”

