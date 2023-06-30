XXVI-XI’s new edit is modern and colourful

If you are on the lookout for trendy outfits that are tailormade for you, the vibrant and pretty pieces from XXVII-XI’s new Spring-Summer edit, Color Story, would be the perfect pick.

Suravi Agarwal’s avant-garde fashion house focuses on creating comfortable couture with a contemporary edge. “I try to bridge a gap between the regular, simple outfits — that are perfect for daily wear — and extremely heavy outfits. This can be your go-to choice for making a bold statement wherever you go,” says Suravi.

Color Story is carefully crafted to celebrate unconventional fashion, creating co-ord sets and tops, and day and evening dresses. It is for those who cherish intricate handwork detailing and love making a bold sartorial statement. Color Story is tailor-made for those who find comfort in a bit of chaos.

A piece from the collection

From reinvented hand embroidery to sterling fabrics like Armani and organza, accentuated with beads, pearls, sequence and applique work, the amalgamation reinvents traditional craftsmanship by featuring modern sensibilities. Whether it’s handembroidered ensembles or unhinged statementmaking features, the emphasis is on intricate detailing that accentuates minimalistic design.

Suravi found the inspiration behind the new edit from the colour block trend in which two to three bold and contradictory colours are combined in one ensemble to create an exciting statement piece. It is one of the zestiest and juiciest trends and is all the rage this season.

The collection also draws inspiration from nature with a fresh perspective on design.“I have incorporated the elements into the design aspect. The textures and colours of flowers and leaves — soothing ivory, lulling cobalt, flaming fuchsia and ebony black — have been creatively used in our edit, resulting in shades that evoke optimism and joy,” she explains.

The timeless pieces are just the right pick for brunches, dinner gatherings, parties and even formal events. As the garments are perfectly embellished, too much styling is also not required. Just complement the pieces with block heels, a pair of small studs, and a classic bag, and you are ready to swing!

Rs 13,000 onwards.

@twentyseven-eleven-official