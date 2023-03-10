Hyderabadi designer Geethika Kanumilli's new wedding edit is for the modern experimental bride 

The spring is here and the thought of a day-time destination wedding is as dreamy as it gets with nature’s exuberance blossoming all around. Bringing the charm of an enchanting spring wedding, Hyderabadi designer Geethika Kanumilli has just dropped her latest wedding collection of not just one but 70 brand-new elaborate ensembles! Each of them stays true to the label’s ethos of bringing princess-like quintessential charm melded with detailed Indian craftsmanship and voguish designs. We speak to the design powerhouse to know more, “My idea was to pick all our best sellers and revamp them to suit our present-day aesthetic and trends. We’ve grown and changed so much as a brand to finally arrive at our distinctive signature design language and style and so decided to drop an exclusive wedding collection that reflects who we are as a label. The edit has got you covered for all functions — from engagement and reception to after party. It is made for today’s bride who is experimental, open to try new colours and embroideries, prioritises comfort and is up for some grammable pictures (laughs).”

From the wedding edit

Zardosi embroidery on lehenga

The collection is created to redefine bridal couture for today’s global bride who is well-aware of trends and cultural ethos. Merging old with new, expect the wedding edit to have glitzy sequin body-con dresses, zardosi embellished lehenga sets, embroidered A-line tunics, plush sequin work saris, anarkalis with shrugs and more dyed in pastel hues that bring out the understated glamour. We asked Geethika about the making process, “We’ve kept a wide colour range starting from muted to deep tones depending on the mood of the occasion. We have also introduced velvets in this collection besides pure organza, Chanderi and raw silk and tulle. The embroideries range from sequins to bead-work and zardosi.”

Muted colours

Embroidered bodice

The designer has always maintained her penchant for immaculate embroidery and pastel hues which is quite evident in her past edits like La Dolce Vita, Amelia and Gayatri, including the new drop. She admits her love for neutral shades, “I’m personally very biased towards them. If you ask me, I’d say white is my favourite colour. For me, neutral shades are very calming, seasonless, and compliment every skin tone.” Perhaps, it is this elegant design vocabulary that has got her the likes of PV Sindhu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saina Nehwal, Keerthi Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and more in the past. When asked to predict about summer wedding wear trends, she shares, “Firstly, I’m excited to see a lot of designers experimenting with prints this season. Secondly, I see new silhouettes on the racks where we’re slowly shifting from just making lehengas and skirt set to bringing more chic ensembles like pants, draped skirts, draped dresses, corsets etc. I also feel that breezy outfits will be in for wedding wear. While almost every occasion wear is a tad heavy and a little uncomfortable, I see designs veering towards more relaxed and versatile outfits that exude comfort. We can’t completely go the easy breezy way... but we can at least try!”

Rs.35,000 upwards. Available online and in-store at Jubilee Hills.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada