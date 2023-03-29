Home Fashion New launches

Crocs announces the launch of global concept store in Kolkata

The store has a retail space of more than 600 square feet

author_img IANS Published :  29th March 2023 11:30 AM   |   Published :   |  29th March 2023 11:30 AM
Crocs currently operates 240 shops in India

In order to increase its presence in the Indian market, Crocs, Inc., a global leader in creative casual footwear, reveals the opening of its global concept store at Camac Street in Kolkata.

The store, which has a retail space of more than 600 square feet, offers a wide selection of Crocs' iconic Classic Clogs collection, Classic Crush Clogs and Sandals line, which are ideal for daily wear and come in a variety of colourways to suit every person's personality.

Crocs currently operates 240 shops in India, and the Camac Street location is the 238th Crocs location nationwide.

