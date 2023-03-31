Jalsaghar Calcutta’s collection Amar Shohor Kolkata offers intelligent pieces in silver

Bijoux designer Sayak Chakraborty's unusually intelligent pieces of silver are a reflection of his thoughtful mind that simply is besotted by the city and its beauty. Smartly conceived, the unencumbered accessories from his label Jalsaghar Calcutta quietly create an elegant statement without taking away from your persona. As the very humble designer recently launched Amar Shohor Kolkata, a collection of a few new pieces, we speak with Sayak about the same.

Tell us about your Jalsaghar's latest collection?

The collection tries to capture the feel, zeal, warmth and vibe of the city through various iconic structures and illustrations like the Howrah Bridge, dhaak, and Nandan among others in the form of brooches, buttons and pendants in silver. Barring this series we have also been adding individual creations to our repertoire as well.

Jalsaghar Clacutta's jewel edit

What's the inspiration behind it?

These pieces are one of a kind and not merely accessories. They have a sentimental value as well, and most importantly something which will be very close to our roots, bearing testimony to our formative years.

What makes Jalsaghar stand out in the crowd?

Well, the answer lies in our tagline -- Without obliterating the past, ‘Jalsaghar’ makes a humble attempt to revive the recherché designs in silver infusing a contemporary look and feel. From the Nayak brooch, Jalsaghar earrings, Parijat, Meen and Makara buttons, to Kadambari, Amar Shohor Kolkata collections all of them blend tradition and trend.

We also take great pains to curate well-crafted collections for our male patrons.

Your upcoming collections?

Our latest collection is an assembly of some jewellery in both heavy and lightweight including some unique Snithi Pati, stone studded rings, traditional Kaan Pashas and pendants.

Jalsaghar Clacutta's jewel edit

Pieces of jewellery that will trend this summer?

There is an increasing demand for lightweight, easy-breezy jewels like nosepins, clips and khopa r kanta for the messy hair, sleek chain with small/ medium pendants and matching earrings. Traditional tikli-tyra’s, kamarbabdhs (silver belts), baaju (armlets) haath poddo (jewellery worn on the dorsal side of the palm) will continue to be a rage among the brides.

The increasing demand for silver accessories in pearls as bona fide male accessories over the past year and a half has been both remarkable and rather encouraging.

Price on request. At 20/12B, Grahams Land, Tollygunge.