Etchcraft Emporium launches a new edit of men’s jewellery

Delhi-based Etchcraft Emporium, the bootstrapped and premium personalised accessories startup, recently launched an exquisite range of men’s lockets and chain collections. The pieces include a range of grade 316L stainless steel with 22kt gold plating. We speak to Vidhan Jain, head of des ign at Etchcraft Emporium, to know more about the collection, the idea behind the collection and more...

“This new collection is inspired by the recent surge in the men’s fashion domain, particularly in accessories. This directed us to expand our collection of men’s fashion and accessories and we believe that our latest collection of lockets and chains, cater to the modern and fashionable man. Our pieces are inspired by the concept of minimalism and latest trends, which include usage of semi-precious stones like Howlite and Firoza,” Vidhan begins.

Cuban Chain

Their pieces are made using stainless steel and for the purpose of the new collection, they have blended it with semi-precious stones. They have been working on these new designs for the past six to seven months.

Talking about some of the statement pieces that are part of the new collection, Vidhan says, “The collection features lockets which are available in both gold and silver. The gold one being 22kt gold plated. So, I feel that people would be more inclined towards buying the lockets, which bring out the most out of this collection.” He adds, “If you look at actors or cricketers, most of them nowadays wear a locket or a chain. This was not the case about 10 years ago. So, we thought that these people inspire others to follow the trends. That’s when we decided to pitch in our ideas for this trend. All our designs bring out the idea of being powerful and minimalistic.”

A piece from the collection

While designing the latest collection, Vidhan noticed that people in the North were more inclined towards having silver jewellery, but in the South, they preferred more of gold. They incorporated both of these metals in their collection so that more people resonate with the pieces.

