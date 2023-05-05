Homme Habilis: Gargee Designer’s latest edit  PIUOMO focuses on timeless-yet-contemporary silhouettes

From runaways to social media, the concept of quiet luxury is clearly emerging as one of the leading trends of SS ’23. For those unversed, ‘quiet luxury’ is a style in luxury fashion that incorporates subtle design elements in high-quality materials, celebrating elegance in an unobtrusive way. Some owe its rise to the love for comfortable clothing since the pandemic, while some believe it aligns with more and more consumers bending towards sustainable fashion. Whatever the reason be, brands across the globe have been rolling out collections that boast the best inspired by the trend. Indian brands too are not being left behind. Delhi-based men’s fashion brand Gargee Designer has recently launched their collection PIUOMO. The quirky name found its origin in the world-renowned platform for men’s clothing and accessories, Pitti Uomo. In the past, celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Rana Duggabati, Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Batra have adorned their creations.

Timeless classics

Timelessness is a cornerstone of quiet luxury. And, in the words of the label’s creative director Ravi Gupta, this collection also aims to capture the timeless quality of menswear while infusing it with contemporary sensibilities. Elements of modern aesthetics have been blended with comfort to create a collection of formal and informal clothing. This becomes very obvious in the silhouettes that the edit offers.

An ensemble from the edit

Single-and double-breasted blazers with classic lapels and modern cuts are highlights of the collection. Ravi further notes, “The bomber jackets of the collection perfectly combine casual and formal styles, providing a relaxed and calm look for the fashion-conscious. Our bombers feature a comfortable fit with ribbed cuffs and hems for a sporty look. The shackets are a versatile option that can be layered with a tee or worn on its own, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. It has a slightly oversized fit with button closures and pockets.” The down vests in the collection are also designed to provide comfort.



Comfort cohort

According to Ravi, the line perfectly represents the brand’s philosophy of ‘dress for comfort, wear what you want.’ This also reflects the changing preferences of consumers looking for fashionable apparel while prioritising comfort. And when it comes to comfort, fabric is the first factor that comes to our minds. The label has used natural fabrics such as cotton and linen that are breathable and lightweight, apt for crisp all-day wear in Indian summers.

GD Vest Jacket

Eye pleasers

The designers have kept in mind not just the comfort of the wearer, but also the onlooker. Created in a colour palette that checks the box of both comfort and class, the collection seamlessly blends earthy tones with vibrant spring and summer hues. The silhouettes feature a range of colours, including classic shades of beige, pastel, tan and grey, as well as neutral colours like black, blue, and white. “These earthy tones embody the eternal elegance of menswear, while the dash of bright, lively hues infuses a contemporary touch that appeals to modern sensibilities. In this way, the collection succeeds in offering something for everyone, whether you are looking for a bold statement piece or a classic wardrobe staple,” explains Ravi.

Stripes apart

But if you have been privy to the clothing line’s last collection Ekaa, you would have noticed that it has been gradually but consistently trying to marry modern sensibilities into contrasting aesthetics. Combining traditional Indian aesthetics with modern silhouettes, Ekaa consisted of luxurious bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and sherwanis with intricate embellishments and was made from rich fabrics such as velvet, silk, and brocade. Ravi says, “The blazers are available in houndstooth, check and striped patterns, while the bomber jackets feature quilted detailing and colour blocking. The shackets are designed with front pockets, denim collars and buttoned cuffs, while the down vests come in reversible options and boast an all-over diamond quilt pattern.”

Up next

Curious about what we can expect next, we asked Ravi about their upcoming collections. “The brand’s creative minds never pause and consistently bring their imagination to the table. We have already begun working on the next edit and are striving to create unique designs that will reflect the latest trends in men’s fashion.” Ravi concludes.

