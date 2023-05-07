Escape to Italy with Ted Ferde's Latest Collection inspired by Tuscany's landscapes

There's never a dull day in the summer when you have a slew of destinations to pack for. As you plan your next vacation, fashion label Ted Ferde has dropped a new collection titled Under The Tuscan Sun that encapsulates the enchanting landscape of Tuscany in Italy. Imagine it to be your heart’s calling for a picnic where you are swayed by the rustling of delicate dandelions, popping of thistles, running in open fields, eating outdoors under trees and carousing over Italy’s famous wines like Chianti, Brunello di Montalcino, and Vino Nobile di. If all that makes for a dream destination, then this edit is a tangible manifestation of that.

Under The Tuscan Sun edit

Telling us more about the theme, Rishika and Sambhav Jain who helm the label share, “Travel exposes us to different cultures and ancient traditions and through these authentic encounters, we learn to embrace and celebrate both our similarities and our differences. It not only teaches us about humanity but also gives us an appreciation, understanding, and respect for different points of view and ways of life. For this collection, our mood board was inspired by Tuscany, which is known for its landscapes, history, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. All these elements are reflected in the edit’s design with casual and vacation wear pieces. They set the tone for one to be carefree and playful.”

A pop of colour

The collection features a slew of comfortable pieces that are easy to wear and allows for ease of movement. Expect A-line dresses, classic white t-shirts, gingham check co-ords, stripe shirts, and dresses with floral embroidery details. They are dipped in a bright colour scheme of yellow, shades of pink, powder blue, ivory and greens. The ensembles are made of 100 per cent cotton making them both breathable and effortlessly stylish for the warm season.

Khakee jacket with pants

Telling us how the edit prioritises comfort, the duo shares, “We believe that relaxation in between one’s hectic schedule is important and what better way to unwind than taking a comfortable and stress-free vacation? Dressing comfortably can contribute to a more enjoyable experience whilst on travel and that’s the thought we had while making the pieces for the edit.”

Rs. 3,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.