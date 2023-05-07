The Label Life brings the ultimate vacation wardrobe with summer wear

The Label Life, a sophisticated lifestyle brand, has made the epitome of luxury affordable with its collection of fashion, accessories, and home décor products. Since its inception in 2012, the label has collaborated with fashion icons such as Sussanne, who curates the décor and design collections; Malaika Arora, who lends her fashion expertise to the clothing line; and Bipasha Basu, who adds her flair to the accessory line. With trailblazing ladies at the forefront of glamour, the brand has launched multiple campaigns and collections that break the mold.

Malaika Arora from Escape Reality

From the recent Escape Reality campaign that positioned the label as a chic and contemporary clothing line to its Disney-inspired edit that infused Mickey Mouse prints onto versatile pieces, the label’s energy is vibrant, youthful, and oh-so-stylish. This season, The Label Life whisks us away to a tropical paradise with their Summer Escape collection. It takes us back to those carefree summer days spent lounging on the beach, taking dips in the ocean, and embarking on serene forest safaris, all while sporting our favourite sunnies.

From Summer Escape edit

Garima Garg, CEO, shares that the theme of the collection is all about living in the moment and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, “We took the relaxedness, the joy and the warmth of a true-blue summer holiday and turned it into silhouettes that embody these same emotions and experiences.” This edit boasts an array of signature prints that perfectly capture the essence of summer. Imagine the gentle sway of palm trees, the tranquil shades of the ocean, the vast expanse of the clear blue skies, and the bright sun all expertly translated onto comfortable silhouettes. You’ll discover everything from darling printed shirts, palm tree-printed shirt dresses, abstract leaf printed wrap skirts, cocoa satin midi skirts, lapelcollar shackets to flared culottes, botanical printed maxi dresses, and more.

Botanical motifs

Since the collection has ample vacation wear pieces for a head-turning look, we asked fashion editor Malaika about the holiday wear trend. The diva shares with us, “People want to travel and enjoy themselves as much as they can and look good while they do it, now more than ever! Our collection’s mantra is to marry comfort with style to make everyone’s vacations gorgeous with an Instagramready closet.”

Printed dresses

With the Bollywood beauty always hopping from one destination to another, we asked her about her vacation staples and how she pairs them, “When on vacation, you’ll always find these in my suitcase for sure: a lovely flowy maxi, breathable cotton co-ords, comfortable yet stylish shoes and versatile shrugs that I can pair with anything and everything! I love experimenting with my style on holidays, so you’ll often see me pair a shirt dress as a jacket over a slip dress or wear shorts with a chic halter top with some statement jewellery!”

