Gargee Designer’s latest collection G’ADORE boasts tuxedo sets that are a combination of simplicity with a modern touch

Delhi-bassed prestigious menswear brand Gargee Designer’s recently unveiled their latest men’s collection, G’ADORE. The collection has modern and luxurious tuxedo sets, Avant Garde styles, Indo-western looks and textured fabrics. The tuxedo sets showcase classic simplicity while the avant garde styles boast a daring and bold look. To give us more details about this new collection, we talk to Ravi Gupta, creative director of Gargee Designer’s. “The collection titled G’ADORE combines contemporary fashion with traditional practices to bring a fresh take on formal wear. The range takes inspiration from avant garde experimental arts and design to present modern, luxurious tuxedo sets. The label has combined superb embroidered work with statement-making hues and materials. “G’ADORE embodies the brand’s notion of the ideal dreamboat aesthetic. We have designed a collection that is both elegant and functional, so that individuals may feel at ease and confident at any formal event or wedding,” Ravi tells us.

Sharing his thoughts on how the new collection is different from the previous ones, the creative director says that the previous collection focused on modern street style aesthetics. “The new range provides a variety of contemporary formal clothing and showcases a variety of tuxedos with a swirl of modern and traditional fads. The collection promotes trendy sartorial with class and versatility,” he adds.

The collection has designs and motifs that are exclusive to this line. The pieces have meticulously crafted patterns that incorporate studded work, cut bead handwork, draped metal chains, tribal themes and much more. Each set has a unique design and embroidered work, giving each item an eye-catching appearance. The collection also includes indo-western clothes that combine traditional Indian fabrics with modern styles.

Sharing insights on the fabrics that have been used in the collection, Ravi says, “The collection includes lightweight and breathable textiles such as polyviscose, cotton velvet and jacquard. We have designed high-quality sartorial styles that provide an alluring and sophisticated look.”

One of the most notable parts of the collection is the usage of colours. The range includes classic colours like beige, black, white and navy blue to expressive hues like purple, maroon and wine. These opulent colours complement every outfit and give a distinct stand-out look.

Talking about if the team is working on the next edit, the creative director says, “Yes! The team has already started working on the next edit. We are always experimenting with new concepts and designs in order to provide our consumers with something new and intriguing. We are constantly striving to develop and produce one-of-a-kind designs that represent the most recent trends in men’s fashion.”

INR 27,000 onwards. Available online.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so