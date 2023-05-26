Saangi's summer edit, Aaina, reflects class

Label Saangi’s latest edit Aaina is an amalgamation of vibrant colours, abstract prints, and Indo-Western silhouettes reflecting Indian craftsmanship. Since extensive hand embroidery work dominates this range, designer Shubhangi Jalan has used a variety of pure silk fabrics dyed in bright yellow, hot pink, wine, and indigo. There is a fair mix of solids and prints with drapes and layerings in terms of shrugs and crop jackets too.

“Aaina is a collection that speaks for you. The idea behind curating this collection was to make every woman feel confident in any piece they choose. We were working on increasing the utility of ethnic or Indo-Western designer pieces and hence we have played with layerings and silhouettes making this collection even more versatile,” says Shubhangi.

Shubhangi feels summer calls for comfortable dressing while keeping style and fashion on par. Breathable lightweight fabrics and flowy silhouettes in vibrant pastel shades such as fuschia pink, sea green, white, tangerine and macchiato peach besides floral prints are what she suggests. “Go for halter necks and statement sleeve tops with flared or relaxed fit trousers. One must have a black, white or red anarkali suit for any occasion. Leheriya, bandhani and ikat too never go out of fashion,” she advises.

Saangi's new edit, Aaina

Since the past one and a half years of the label’s existence, its journey has been an adventurous rollercoaster ride, tells Shubhangi. “Our first collection was more about Western and Indo-Western silhouettes with minimal hand embroidery whereas our latest collection incorporates not only extensive hand embroidery but also solid colour silhouettes ranging from Indo-Western to drapes to classic ethnic designs. We launched our pret line too in November 2022 which offers affordable chic western wear. In the coming days, we plan to introduce menswear too,” she elaborates.

Shubhangi believes that choosing silhouettes mindfully can enhance anyone’s looks. “Wearing a full-length dress or a single piece dress can make one look taller while flared outfits or draped Indo-Western dresses work amazing for pear body shape. Classic occasion wears such as lehengas, anarkali, suits look amazing on every body type and one should not restrict themselves to exploring options,” she opines.

Currently, the designer is working on three different collections including Saangi Pret’s upcoming collection inspired by the flora, fauna and wildlife, the new menswear range and two more collections for Saangi.

Price on request. Available online