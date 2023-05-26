Store No.6's new edit Fairy Tale is glam chic

Growing up in an artistic environment watching her grandfather paint, Srotoswini Majumdar was drawn to all things tasteful from a very tender age. It was her keen passion for clothes that veered her towards the world of fashion and driven by the desire to enhance the wearer’s personality and confidence, she created her label Store No.6 three years back. A specialised label offering bucket list apparel without feeling too heavy on your pockets, Store No.6 is all about vintage chic.

“Dressing up has always been my passion and my label is mostly into ethnic wear with a smart touch of fusion that’s cool and contemporary. All our blouses, saris and customised dresses have the mark of distinct craftsmanship,” says the spunky designer based out of Kolkata.

Her latest collection, Fairy Tale too embodies a flamboyant style that stands out for its vintage and mystical details with cosy and flared cuts apt for the summer season. “The flares give you a break from the summer sweat and tans, and the fairy-tale look gives out a summer princess vibe. The colours have been kept in the range of white and pastels to reflect the heat besides the quintessential colour black,” she elaborates.

Store No.6's new edit Fairy Tale

If you're looking for style inspiration looks for fancier occasions or just casually fancy office wear, try out their '70s trends like baggy tops and flare pants that are back in full force. For the picnic day vibes or some classy drama, there are so many styles you'll want to tap into this summer from the label’s closet offerings.

“Oversize is stepping up this summer and the latest trend is to go loose. Minimal accessories, high ponytails or casually up-tied buns, lots of whites and pastels are the way to go,” says Srotoswini who always stresses on aesthetics with a clear focus on trend innovation.

Store No.6's new edit Fairy Tale

The budding couturier feels that fashion is what defines oneself and hence it is important to dress according to body type and pay attention to details like colour blocking, pattern of prints and neckline symmetry. “Currently, we are slowly shifting from summer to fall wear and simultaneously emphasizing on creating masterpieces for Durga Puja,” informs Srotoswini, adding that keeping in line with the sustainability factor her summer collection doesn't get dumped into your closet when summer gets over. “It's something you can reach back to during those autumn afternoons and chilly winter days too. They can be your year-round fashion mate. The same is true of our party wears and they can be repetitively put to styling.

Price on request. 12/2 Gobindapur Road, Lake Gardens. On storeno6.com