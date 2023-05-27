Hyderabadi designer Vaishali Agarwal’s Antika SS23 is a symphony of Persian embroideries 

Step into the mesmerising world of Hyderabadi designer Vaishali Agarwal, where true innovation intertwines the rich heritage of age-old crafts with contemporary styles in her exquisite occasion wear pieces. Renowned for bridal fashion in the city, Vaishali has effortlessly ventured beyond wedding wear, extending her creative prowess to prêt wear and couture. With an astute eye for reinventing silhouettes, her collections such as Indigo, Mankolam, and Gulbahar gracefully fuse tradition with modernity. In her latest offering, the designer unveils her brand-new occasion wear edit, the resplendent Antika SS23 collection, inspired by the entrancing Persian art and architecture. She also draws upon the heritage crafts of Hyderabad like old zardozi and dabka embroidery and integrates them into occasion wear pieces. These timeless techniques, cherished and honed through generations, breathe life into each creation as echoes of the city’s artistic legacy.

Ensembles from Antika

Telling us about the collection, the city-based designer shares, “The Persian art incorporated in the collection elevates the Islamic style of dense decoration and geometrical patterns translated into designs with floral motifs. The pieces also draw inspiration from the rich Islamic architecture — the Muqarnas, known as the tapered arches and the bulbous domes where kalis (flares) are used to depict them on heavy bridal lehengas. One can also witness beautiful mirage miniature paintings that have been incorporated sartorially in the form of intricate detailing of appliqué work and structured patchwork on the garments which gives them a regal touch. We have used bright and contrasting colours with deep red, sky blue and mustard meshed with gold, silver, and brown.”

Persian embroidery

Picture resplendent lehenga sets adorned with intricate floral jaal patterns, impeccably tailored cape suit sets exuding a structured elegance and delicately embroidered saris that reflect timeless charm. The ensembles look even more opulent due to the fine selection of luxurious fabrics like raw silk, organza, chiffon, and chanderi. Moreover, this collection represents a departure from Vaishali’s previous traditional approach to occasion wear, as she embraces a sassier and contemporary aesthetic for modern brides.

Bright summer hues on lehenga

Telling us about it, the city-based designer shares, “The new age brides are more contemporary and open to experimenting with silhouettes and brighter colours. We have beautiful shades of midnight blue and mustard yellow that are new additions to our otherwise usual colour palette of reds and pinks. From a brand that has always been more traditional and conservative, it’s a step in a new direction. We have played around with different cuts and styles for the blouses to make them more modern and sexy.”

Sharara set from Antika

The ensembles can make heads turn at every celebratory affair — from glamourous weddings, mehendi ceremonies, lively haldi festivities to high-octane sangeet nights and dazzling cocktail parties, letting one be on the fleek every time!

Rs. 35,000 upwards. In-store, Jubilee Hills.

