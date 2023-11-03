  Naibah's winter bridal edit has something for everyone

Luxe occasion wear label Naibah effortlessly blends traditional Indian craft techniques with contemporary silhouettes, catering to the needs of today's empowered women. With craft at the core of their design philosophy, every Naibah ensemble is an ode to the rich craftsmanship. We chat with founder-designer Naionica Bahl Netarwala about their bridal collection which is playful and fresh.

Tell us about the winter bridal edit.

There is the use of our signature tone-on-tone hand embroidery as well as floral embroidery and different geometric shapes and patterns featuring intricate cut work and countless hand-embroidered crystals, faux pearls, sequins and glass beads. We've crafted pieces with a mix of organza, georgette and raw silk fabrics. The silhouettes include bold, interesting and feminine shapes ranging from A-line lehengas to mermaid cuts, from heavy, hand-embroidered to easy, breezy flowing ones.

Naibah's new colletcion

What’s the idea behind the collection?

Our idea was to marry traditional handwork with contemporary colours to create heirloom pieces for the modern Indian woman who embraces our heritage while transitioning into modern times. Every Naibah ensemble is crafted to make a woman feel confident, elegant and comfortable. Whether you’re an experimental bride-to-be or someone who likes to keep things classic, our timeless pieces entwined with jewel-toned as well as pastel colours and delicate hand embroidery will find their place in your wedding trousseau quite effortlessly.



What are some raging bridal trends this winter season?

Full-sleeve blouses are a huge trend this upcoming bridal season. We see a lot of brides opening up to the idea of heavily embellished full-sleeve blouses that work both as jewellery and something to keep you warm! We are also seeing a huge uptick in mermaid-cut lehengas as more and more brides are embracing their curves and we love that confidence. Cutwork and appliqué work are also trending though they are timeless craftsmanship.

What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?

A wedding lehenga that you would love to wear even 20 years from now, a great sari, and an evergreen sharara.

Accessories raging this season?

Customised kaleeras for brides, emerald jewellery, tennis necklaces, statement earrings and a great ‘it bag’. The trends for bridesmaids' fashion? Bridesmaids are opting for colours that complement the bride’s outfit, easy breezy fabrics and silhouettes that allow them to dance all night, fresh, bright colours and prints that photograph well.