All about Primal Gray new edit A Second Skin 

Indulge catches up with Yuv Bharat Ram, creative director and founder of Primal Gray discussing their just launched collection – 9 AM-9 PM - A Second Skin suitable for all your festive and lounging styles. This collection of 34 ensembles for both men and women makes for the perfect wintry and festive vibe.

How does the new collection capture the Autumn/winter vibes?

Working with linear structures and detailed tailoring, elevating our core with a twist aesthetic, we have taken inspiration from high tailoring and lounging silhouettes. Mixing refined cuts with unique cut-outs and details, our elevated knitwear hugs the body like a second skin while still using light and breathable fabrics. The colours of the season were inspired by old towns scattered about the snow-capped mountains like the Alps and the Himalayas. Using earthy colours juxtaposed with bright and vibrant hues, the same way that houses are made using wood and stone but the rooftops are tiled using vibrant shingles. Core colours such as brick, beige, charcoal grey, and black are accentuated with vibrant tones like cobalt blue, apricot, sage green, and lavender.

Throw some light on the name - A Second Skin.

Our new 9AM - 9PM - A Second Skin: revolves around the season of bonfires and festivals the collection encapsulates the nourishment that comes with the gathering of communities, when the layers you put on act as your second skin, to keep you all bundled and warm.

This is also your foray into prints. Tell us about the plunge.

We wanted to try something different (and also based on customer requests and feedback) for the brand, and we felt that the addition of some unique prints could elevate even the simplest of silhouettes. Whether it is the floral and vibrant prints inspired by the blossoming of flowers in Delhi, vibrant with colour, or the geometric patterns inspired by the way bricks are stacked in hill homes, a refined palette of neutral colors encapsulates our relaxed and comfortable vibe.

What kind of accessories would you suggest with the collection?

Ankle boots or knee-high boots complement various outfits. Delicate Jewelry like necklaces, layered chains, and earrings can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to winter attire.

Can you style a piece from the collection in two ways - for fun and lounging and festive appearances?

Our knit Cut-Out Dress is a captivating and eco-conscious ensemble that redefines sophistication. The dress features an alluring combination of design elements including a thigh-high slit and a waist cut-out and a neckline with rib detail for a chic and flattering silhouette. A fit that compliments your figure while showcasing the brand's signature style. It makes for a perfect outfit for fun and lounging, styled with comfortable flats, or even sneakers. For festive appearances, it can be styled up with knee-high boots or stilettos, statement jewelry, or a mini clutch.

Price on request