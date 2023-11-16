Check out the new airport collection by Caprese

As Autumn/ Winter sets in, one of the most prominent activities undertaken is traveling. Travel for work, vacations, and solo explorations have become a medium to express oneself and put forward their choices and personalities through their fashion and accessories pick. Herein, one of the most important items is the travel bag and its unlimited varieties. Keeping in mind the growing zeal for travel, Caprese launches its Airport collection which includes backpacks, rucksacks, sling bags, and more in fashionable vibrancies.

Drawing from the world of celebrity airport looks, the Airport collection allows travelers to embrace the same meeting their budget needs while they are traveling. It gives them an opportunity to connect to their idols and also feel like them. With social media playing a huge part in disseminating and creating trends today, the rocking airport look trend is also one which never goes out of style. In fact, with every season it changes and grows, making people want to adapt with it as well. Caprese captures this essence and through its latest collection makes sure to give trendy looks, vibrant colours, durable and spacious bags and much more to the new-age travelers.

The utility of the bags are commendable, especially with its sleek designs which exuberate an amount of sophistication but also their spaciousness which works well for the traveler. The collection focuses on practicality without compromising on the style. They are light-weight, accommodating, and give an effortlessly chic look. The designs reflect durability and quality since the materials used provide a soft-touch feel along with comfortable straps and handles. These premium raw materials also make way for the longevity of the bag.

The colours are mostly in synergy with the seasonal vibe. From neutral tones like the classic black, muted grays and earthy browns which never go out of fashion, the collection boasts of adding a colour pop as well with bags in whites, neons and softer hues like pale pink. These colours are equally suited with various attires – office wear, traveling looks, festive attires or even a leisurely vacation. Moreover, they also help the traveler in expressing their personalities.

The collection is live on the website and other online platforms.

Price on request